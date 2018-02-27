Real Estate – 02-28-2018

241 Willow Ave., Anna Maria, a 2,110 sfla / 2,290 sfur 4bed/2½bath canalfront home built in 1971 on a 11,100 sq ft lot was sold 01/30/18, Gonzalez to Willow Avenue LLC for $800,000; list $885,000.

209 73rd St., Holmes Beach, a 1,957 sfla / 2,832 sfur 4bed/3bath pool home built in 1963 on a 10.080 sq ft lot was sold 02/01/18, Troutman to Muniz for $750,000; list $859,000.

268 Gladiolus St., Anna Maria, a 1,326 sfla / 1,572 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car pool home built in 1970 on a 8,048 sq ft lot was sold 01/24/18, Correll to Kronbergs for $700,000; list $730,000.

503 68th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,612 sfla / 2,224 sfur 4bed/2bath/2car canalfront home built in 1971 on a 8.080 sq ft was sold 01/30/18, Cardinal to Snow Family Enterprises II LLC for $664,900; list $674,900.

207 Archer Way, Anna Maria, a 1,139 sfla / 2,239 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car home built in 1969 on a 11,280 sq ft lot was sold 01/26/18, Ecklund to Lambert for $635,000; list $649,000.

424 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, a vacant 7,540 sq ft lot was sold 01/31/18, Manasota Ventures LLC to Centrem LLC for $625,000.

2109 Ave. B, Bradenton Beach, a 1,053 sfla / 1,489 sfur 3bed/3bath pool home built in 1958 on a 5,000 sq ft lot was sold 01/30/18, Council to Miles for $562,175; list $574,000.

6200 Flotilla Drive, Unit 303, Westbay Point & Moorings, Holmes Beach. a 1,114 sfla / 1,426 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1979 was sold 02/01/18, Cook to Moyer for $520,000; list $545,000.

614 Gladiolus St., Anna Maria, a 1,104 sfla / 1,344 sfur 2bed/1½bath/1car home built in 1954 on a 7,500 sq ft lot was sold 01/25/18, Bush to Ireland for $515,000; list $549,000.

6250 Holmes Blvd., Unit 44, North Beach Village, Holmes Beach, a 1,536 sfla / 2,704 sfur 2bed/2½bath/2car condo with shared pool built in 1991 was sold 01/29/18, Dolan to Watts for $500,000; list $515,000.

1801 Gulf Drive N., Unit 243, Runaway Bay, Bradenton Beach, a 1,080 sfla / 1,140 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1978 was sold 02/01/18, Appleyard to Indritz for $350,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.