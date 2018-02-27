Standings tighten up in adult flag football league

The standings tightened up as a result of the week’s action in the adult flag football league at the Center of Anna Maria Island.

One significant change was prompted by the forfeit victory Feb. 22 by Beach House Real Estate over previous top-spot holder Bins Be Clean. Beach House Real Estate and Bins Be Clean are both sporting 5-2 records, but Beach House now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Beach Bums moved into third place with a 4-3 record after slipping past Moss Builders 21-19. The loss drops Moss into fourth place with a 3-4 record.

The final game of the evening saw fifth-place Cabb Clean, with a record of 2-4-1, tie by a score of 13-13 last-place Lancaster Design, sitting at 1-5-1.

Adult flag football action continues March 1.

Adult volleyball update

Slim’s Place continues to roll along in the adult coed volleyball league at the Center of Anna Maria Island, notching two more match victories last week to improve to 9-1 on the season. Slim’s played two matches during Feb. 21 action, defeating Signarama 25-14, 25-6 and Bins Be Clean 25-13, 27-25.

Bins Be Clean leveled its record at 5-5 after notching a 25-22, 25-21 victory over Signarama in the night’s opening match. Signarama fell to 1-9 on the season.

With two more weeks of regular-season action remaining, Slim’s has an insurmountable lead for the bye into the finals of the playoffs, which are set for March 13.

Key Royale golf news

There was a full week of golf action at Key Royale Club last week, starting with the men playing a nine-hole, modified-Stableford system match Feb. 19. Jack Lowry won individual honors with a score of plus-6, two points ahead of Ron Buck and Tom Soloski, who finished in a tie for second place.

Lowry’s score also helped teammates Gary Duncan and Tom Nelson to the team title with a combined score of plus-5.

The women took to the course Feb. 20 for a nine-hole, individual-low-net match in four flights. Helen Pollock fired a 3-under-par 29 to take first place in Flight A, two strokes ahead of Brenda Solleveld and three in front of third-place finisher Joy Kaiser.

Fran Barford carded the low-net score of the day when she posted a 4-under-par 28 to grab first place in Flight B. Sue Christenson was alone in second with a 1-under-par 31, while Gloria LaDue took third with an even-par 32.

It was a crowded affair in Flight C as Beth Lindeman, Jan Turner, Connie Livanos and Jana Samuels all carded 2-under-par 30s for a four-way tie for first place. Joyce Lathrop and Kathy Porter tied for second with matching 1-under-par 31s.

The men were back on the course Feb. 22 for a nine-hole shamble. Three teams — Bob Blazer, Art McMillan, Larry Pippel and Gary RAzze; Lex Halakan, Tom Nelson, Tom Soloski and Quentin Talbert and the team of Chuck Patrick, Terry Taras and Nub Turner — finished in a three-way tie for first place.

Horseshoe news

Two of 17 teams managed 3-0 pool-play records and were left to battle for the day’s supremacy Feb. 21 during horeseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits. The team of Tim Sofran and Dom Livedoti cruised to a 21-11 victory over Bob Lee and Ed Ferrara to earn the day’s bragging rights.

Two teams also advanced to the knockout stage during Feb. 24 action. The team of Del Reese and Rod Bussey edged Bob Mason and Jim Kleiner 22-17 to win the day’s proceedings.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection.

There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.