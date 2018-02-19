The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

WICKER HENRY LINK sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman with cushions, end tables, coffee table, $1,400. 941-504-0526.

PINE NEEDLE BASKETS: March 3, Historical Museum Pine Avenue, or call 941-778-8330.

WHIRLPOOL TOP-MOUNT refrigerator. White, icemaker, excellent condition, (snowbirds) $100. Call 941-778-7226 for details.

FOR SALE: SLEEPER sofa, $65, upright freezer, $65, clothes dryer, $55. 941-778-7003.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org , fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

ESTATE SALES

ESTATE SALE: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 20-21. Bedroom furniture, twin mattresses, sleeper sofa/love seat, other furniture, kitchen items, pictures. Everything must go. 111 Cedar Ave., Anna Maria.

ESTATE SALE: FRIDAY, Feb. 23. 507 70th St., Holmes Beach. Large painting, Sherrill sofa, pair of chairs, wicker coffee and end tables and server, two white wicker queen bed sets, lamps, nautical double bed, recliners, rattan server and sofa bed, TV, Florida-style dining room table, chairs and buffet, decorative accessories, kitchenware, linens, vacuum and more. Pictures: estatesales.net. Sale conducted by Palma Sola Sales. Numbers given out at 8 a.m.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

Moving sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 23-25. Henry Link furniture, lamps, etc. 503 68th St., Holmes Beach.

GARAGE SALE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. Home and patio decor, wicker table set, chairs, sofa bed, lamps, microwave, tools. 11425 Perico Isle Circle, Perico Island.

ANNUAL FLEA MARKET: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Palma Sola Harbour condos, 9400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Appliances (fridge, stove, etc.), furniture, patio sets, housewares, clothing, sporting equipment, bikes, shells, jewelry, linens, books, artwork. Coffee, donuts, lunch.

MOVING SALE: 9 a.m-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 23-25. Henry Link furniture, lamps, etc. 503 68th St., Holmes Beach.

VILLAGE GREEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 24. Huge community tag/bake sale, corner of 68th Street and 12th Avenue West, Bradenton.

LOST & FOUND

LOST SUNGLASSES Marina Drive, Holmes Beach yard sale. Contact Charlotte at 541-450-0091.

LOST: CAR KEYS. Customer accidentally picked up while at Bridge Street Interiors, Bradenton Beach, Jan. 23. If found, call 941-979-0113.

iHOME CHARGER FOUND at Avenue C and Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Call 941-962-2580

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

WANTED: RELIABLE, CLEAN, low-mileage, inexpensive used sedan or small SUV for grandchild. Call 941-778-7978.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

2017 Hobie Pro Angler: 17-foot tandem kayak with trailer, trolling motor, live well, beach dolly, Mirage drive 180s. Plus many accessories. Excellent condition. Garage-kept. Asking $8,500. 772-260-2111.

HELP WANTED

DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE man. Work on Anna Maria Island. Part- or full-time. Resume to: annamariaisland@hotmail.com .

HELP WANTED: THREE positions available. Full-time night cashier, part-time night cashier/cashier assistant, part-time deli position. Please apply in person at Jessie’s Island Store, 5424 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. See Jimmy or April for more details.

EXPERIENCED CARPET CLEANING Tech: Must have valid Florida driver’s license and reliable transportation. $15-18/hour starting. Must lift 60 pounds, speak, write and understand English. Fat Cat Carpet Cleaning, 941-778-2882.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

KIDS FOR HIRE

MY NAME IS AIDAIN, I live in Holmes Beach I’m available to do any small yard, house chores for a fee. I do dog walking, pet sitting or run small errands. I’m available after school, 4-9 p.m. or all day Saturday and Sunday. I can be reached at 941-243-4473. Text or call. Thank you.

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

POWER WASHING AND windows: Residential, commercial, resort, real estate. Ask about our exterior cleaning. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

AMI DELIVERY SERVICE: Anything picked up and delivered for $20 or less! 941-920-0743.

Bryan’s Handyman Service: No job too small. Anna Maria/Manatee/Sarasota. References upon request. 678-446-9584.

PIERLY MAID CLEANING Service: Two former City Pier employees looking to make your home, vacation rental, office spic and span! Please, give us a call, 941-447-2565 or 941-565-0312.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble LLC. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service at a fair price. Our customers are our top priority! www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com . Call Don, 941-993-6567.

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Interior/exterior, painting, pressure cleaning, drywall repair, textures, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

FENCING: NEW/REPAIR, free estimates, quality work. Island resident. Richard, 941-448-3571.

MASTER CARPENTER/HANDYMAN: Free estimates. Island resident. Richard, 941-448-3571.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL: NORTHWEST Bradenton. 1BR/1BA open living room, kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. No pets/smoking. $450/weekly, $1,600/monthly. Call 941-792-0258.

HOLMES BEACH: 1-2BR, limited availability. 49 steps to beach. Pick up your phone, call Mike! 727-999-1011.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA ground-floor duplex, heated pool, all amenities. No smoking/no pets. 941-363-1227.

LATE CANCELLATION: MARCH/April, 2018. 2BR/1.5BA with heated pool and boat dock. Month, $3,250 or two weeks. No pets. John, 941- 720-7519.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 2BR/1BA duplex, Anna Maria. Simple quiet island place. Porch, no washer/dryer hookup, good for 1 or 2 adults,

Available March 1. $1,250 plus utilities. 941-778-7003, leave message.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com .

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue, off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com .

PINE AVENUE BAYOU condo for sale by owner. Steps to shops and city pier. Newly renovated, ground-floor, two-bedroom unit. Great north-end location! $320,000. 941-321-5454.

FOR SALE: 14 units, transient apartments. Cash buyers only. Call Joe, 941-302-0732.

WHITNEY BEACH LONGBOAT Key condo for sale: Attractive, turnkey 2BR/2BA unit, updated, expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large bedrooms, with extensive closet space, screen lanai, steps away from private beach, boat docks and amenities. Pet friendly. $374,000. 941-383-1304 or 302-745-0597.

ON THE BEACH: Westbay Point. 2BR/2BA 1,426 sf. Move-in ready condo with beautiful water views of Intracoastal and boat slip, $537,000. www.turnerren.com . Contact Avery Ellis, 941-545-4848. Turner Real Estate Network.

HOME AND TWO duplexes for sale by owner: 403 72nd St., Holmes Beach, 3BR/2BA home. Large lot, two-car garage, $789,000. 12103 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. 1BR/1BA and 1BR/1BA duplex across street from beach $795,000. 406 72nd St. Holmes Beach. 2BR/2BA and 2BR/1BA duplex with one carport, laundry room, like two cottages, private yards, new roof, $619,000. Priced to sell. 941-778-7003, leave message.