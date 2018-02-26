The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

WICKER HENRY LINK sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman with cushions, end tables, coffee table, $1,400. 941-504-0526.

Apple Thunderbolt MONITOR. 27-inch widescreen, LCD. $350. 941-242-9912.

La-z-Boy Power recliner XRw. Cream leather, remote control, rarely used, $550. 941-242-9912.

Baby furniture for sale. We have a baby crib like new, high chair, pack and play, baby walker. If interested, call 941-705-4603.

GOLF CLUBS/BAG: $100, two bikes, $100 each. 941-757-7603.

FREE MOVING BOXES including dish-pack and wardrobe boxes. 360-739-2091.

ANNA MARIA City Pier Restaurant T-shirt merchandise for sale: pillows, ornaments and quilts. Contact Tarra, 941-545-8920. Preserving the Memories of the City Pier in loving ways.

BRAXTON-CULLER THREE-cushion sofa, homespun beige fabric, like new. $99. 703-732-4178, call or text.

LIKE-NEW OFFICE chair $45, desk, $35, round cocktail table, four chair set, $35. 941-778-7003.

COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $50. 941-756-6728.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

LONGBOAT KEY’S BIGGEST and best. 11-year anniversary! Royal rummage sale at St. Mary, Star of the Sea. Noon-4 p.m. Friday, March 2, $5 admission. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, free admission. 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Loads of Household items. Friday and Saturday, March 2-3. 8799 Cortez Road, Bradenton.

ANNUAL FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Baked goods, clothing, jewelry, linens, tools, books, collectables, housewares, furniture. Mt. Vernon Clubhouse, 4701 Independence Drive, south of Cortez Road.

GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Furniture, beds, recliner, dining room table and chairs, decorator items, other miscellaneous good stuff! 619 Foxworth Lane, Holmes Beach.

LOST & FOUND

LOST SUNGLASSES Marina Drive, Holmes Beach yard sale. Contact Charlotte at 541-450-0091.

LOST: CAR KEYS. Customer accidentally picked up while at Bridge Street Interiors, Bradenton Beach, Jan. 23. If found, call 941-979-0113.

iHOME CHARGER FOUND at Avenue C and Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Call 941-962-2580.

Lost: Fitbit on Bradenton Beach. Feb. 22. Plum-colored wristband. 440-901-8586.

LOST CAT: NEAR Holmes Beach boat ramp. Winston, large, orange, male. Turquoise harness. Injured eye, needs medicine. Steve, 970-846-7394. captse@gmail.com

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

WANTED: RELIABLE, CLEAN, low-mileage, inexpensive used sedan or small SUV for grandchild. Call 941-778-7978.

2005 NISSAN SE pickup truck. Great condition. Holmes Beach. $8,000. Call Jim for details, 410-937-2106 .

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HELP WANTED

DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE man. Work on Anna Maria Island. Part- or full-time. Resume to: annamariaisland@hotmail.com .

HELP WANTED: THREE positions available. Full-time night cashier, part-time night cashier/cashier assistant, part-time deli position. Please apply in person at Jessie’s Island Store, 5424 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. See Jimmy or April for more details.

Wanted Cleaner. Must be dependable. Call Kathy, 941-932-3963.

If you have patience and a caring heart, we want you. You must be 21 years of age, have a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check with drug screen. We have shifts on AMI, Longboat Key and other places in Manatee County . Please, call Home Instead Senior Care at 941-739-3050.

Busy, successful and growing Anna Maria Island business seeking applicants for a reservation agent and a maintenance technician. Must be a people-person with experience and skills appropriate for the position. Earn above-average pay at an above-average company! Email: careers@annamariaparadise.com. No phone calls, please.

Reliable cleaner: Saturdays only. $15 per hour. Call Nancy 941-545-6902.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

KIDS FOR HIRE

MY NAME IS Aidain, I live in Holmes Beach I’m available to do any small yard, house chores for a fee. I do dog walking, pet sitting or run small errands. I’m available after school, 4-9 p.m. or all day Saturday and Sunday. I can be reached at 941-243-4473. Text or call. Thank you.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, Commercial vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

POWER WASHING AND windows: Residential, commercial, resort, real estate. Ask about our exterior cleaning. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

AMI DELIVERY SERVICE: Anything picked up and delivered for $20 or less! 941-920-0743.

Bryan’s Handyman Service: No job too small. Anna Maria/Manatee/Sarasota. References upon request. 678-446-9584.

PIERLY MAID CLEANING Service: Two former City Pier employees looking to make your home, vacation rental, office spic and span! Please, give us a call, 941-447-2565 or 941-565-0312.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble LLC. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service at a fair price. Our customers are our top priority! www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com . Call Don, 941-993-6567.

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Interior/exterior, painting, pressure cleaning, drywall repair, textures, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL: NORTHWEST Bradenton. 1BR/1BA open living room, kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. No pets/smoking. $450/weekly, $1,600/monthly. Call 941-792-0258.

HOLMES BEACH: VACATION hideaway. 1-2BR, limited availability. 49 steps to beach. Pick up your phone and call Mike about our special rates. 727-999-1011.

AVAILABLE WINTER SEASON 2018 and 2019: 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

LATE CANCELLATION: MARCH/April, 2018. 2BR/1.5BA with heated pool and boat dock. Month, $3,250 or two weeks. No pets. John, 941- 720-7519.

2BR/2BA WESTBAY COVE seasonal rental on the water. Ground-floor condo, one block from beach with two pools and tennis. Call Paul, 973-208-0020.

Rental wanted: artists workspace. Anna Maria Island or nearby with sink, water. Annually. 917-545-0613.

SEASONAL RENTAL: WINTER/spring, prefer six months. Beachside, ground level, 2BR/1.5BA Palm Avenue, Anna Maria. 813-961-9664.

Available April 1. Turnkey single-family home. 2BR/2BA, one-car garage, 5 miles from Holmes Beach. No annual, three months minimum. $1,350. Small pet. Contact P. Figueroa, Keller Williams, 941-348-3071.

ANNUAL: 1BR/1BA, block to beach, bay and Bridge Street. $950/month. Bob, 443-254-5736.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com .

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue, off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com .

PINE AVENUE BAYOU condo for sale by owner. Steps to shops and city pier. Newly renovated, ground-floor, two-bedroom unit. Great north-end location! $320,000. 941-321-5454.

FOR SALE: 14 units, transient apartments. Cash buyers only. Call Joe, 941-302-0732.

WHITNEY BEACH LONGBOAT Key condo for sale: Attractive, turnkey 2BR/2BA unit, updated, expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large bedrooms, with extensive closet space, screen lanai, steps away from private beach, boat docks and amenities. Pet friendly. $374,000. 941-383-1304 or 302-745-0597.

ON THE BEACH: Westbay Point. 2BR/2BA 1,426 sf. Move-in ready condo with beautiful water views of Intracoastal and boat slip, $537,000. www.turnerren.com . Contact Avery Ellis, 941-545-4848. Turner Real Estate Network.

3BR/2BA TWO-CAR garage, sunroom, like new. Located at 6711 Second Ave. Circle W., Bradenton. Owner finance. Call 703-587-4675.

House for sale on Bradenton Beach, 2BR/2BA with den, sunroom, two-car garage. Building on two lots. Few steps to beach. Call 793-587-4685.

CONDO WITH NO fee: Primary or vacation home or weekly rental investment. Easy walk to public Gulf access. $304,900. 4909 Gulf Drive, #5A, Holmes Beach. Chrisi Adamson, Remax Alliance, 941-806-9562.

ISLAND REAL ESTATE deals: Key Royale 3BR/2BA two-car garage home features large lot, caged, heated pool and spa. Boat dock and lift, cathedral ceiling, greatroom. $765,000. Also, condo near Anna Maria. Ground floor, pool and beach access, 2BR/2BA updated, good rental. $330,000. Call agent direct, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

YOUR PLACE IN the sun: Remodeled 2BR/2BA plus den and screened lanai, two-car garage. No HOA fees, minutes to beach. $254,900. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.