The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

EXCALIBUR, JACK NICKLAUS clubs, bags, $50 each. Gas lawn edger, $75. 941-795-1518.

WICKER HENRY LINK sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman with cushions, end tables, coffee table, $1,400. 941-504-0526.

BICYCLE FOR SALE. Small ladies Fuji Crosstown with computer and taillight, like new, $100. Also Thule bike carrier, up to four bikes, $250. Call 941-567-6576.

WALKING THREE-WHEEL golf club push cart, Sun Mountain V1 with umbrella holder, $50. 941-567-6576.

WHIRLPOOL WASHER/DRYER: Signature/matching, $250, excellent condition. 941-720-7519.

APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, dishwasher, microwave, set in white, $375. Excellent condition. 941-720-7519.

FREE FOR THE taking: Full-size air-hockey table in working order. 937-475-2519.

QUEEN MATTRESS, AS new, double recliner, nearly new. $100 each. 941-778-5542.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREE BOOK PRESENTATION : Manage cancer treatment side effects naturally . More information www.newmedicalfrontiers.com or call 941-447-0544.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

HOLMES BEACH KEY Royale neighborhood seventh annual garage sale event! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb 10, Follow Key Royale Drive to multiple canal homes with top-notch goods!

ANNUNCIATION WHITE ELEPHANT and clothing sale: Pre-sale, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5. $5 entry fee. No entry fee 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Food, baked goods, pickles. 4408 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10. Six-piece wicker queen bed set, side-by-side REFRIGERATOR, ice and water in door, collectibles. Items galore, holiday and art. Five-family huge sale AT505 Bayview Drive, Holmes Beach off 28th Street.

COMMUNITY SALE: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Clothing, home goods, furniture, etc . Cash only. Country Village , 2725 72nd St.W., Bradenton.

FOUND SUNGLASSES: SPORT tortoise-shell frameless at Holmes Beach dog park on Jan. 13. Call Brian, 734-464-6978.

LOST SUNGLASSES Marina Drive, Holmes Beach yard sale. Contact Charlotte at 541-450-0091.

LOST: CAR KEYS. Customer accidentally picked up while at Bridge Street Interiors, Bradenton Beach, Jan. 23. If found, call 941-979-0113.

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

WANTED: RELIABLE, CLEAN, low-mileage, inexpensive used sedan or small SUV for grandchild. Call 941-778-7978.

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.

DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE man. Work on Anna Maria Island. Part- or full-time. Resume to: annamariaisland@hotmail.com .

LINE COOKS NEEDED immediately: Full/part-time for high-volume, fast-paced restaurant. Apply in person only at AMI Beach Café, Manatee County Beach, 941-778-0784.

DELIVER PHONE BOOKS: Work your own hours, have insured vehicle, must be at least 18 years old. Valid drivers license. No experience necessary. 1-800-518-1333, ext. 224. www.deliverthephonebook.com.

MATH TUTOR: FRACTIONS, needed for 11-year old fifth-grade student. Bill, 941-706-4809.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

MY NAME IS AIDAIN, I live in Holmes Beach I’m available to do any small yard, house chores for a fee. I do dog walking, pet sitting or run small errands. I’m available after school, 4-9 p.m. or all day Saturday and Sunday. I can be reached at 941-243-4473. Text or call. Thank you.

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

POWER WASHING AND windows: Residential, commercial, resort, real estate. Ask about our exterior cleaning. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness80@gmail.com .

AMI DELIVERY SERVICE: Anything picked up and delivered for $20 or less! 941-920-0743.

PIERLY MAID CLEANING Service: Two former City Pier employees looking to make your home, vacation rental, office spic and span! Please, give us a call, 941-447-2565 or 941-565-0312.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble LLC. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service at a fair price. Our customers are our top priority! www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com . Call Don, 941-993-6567.

RE-SCREEN RIGHT The 1st Time LLC: Screen repairs, installation, pool cages, lanai, windows, porches. Licensed/insured. 941-405-5899. Rescreenright.net . Joseleyva1019@gmail.com .

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Interior/exterior, painting, pressure cleaning, drywall repair, textures, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

FENCING: NEW/REPAIR, free estimates, quality work. Island resident. Richard, 941-448-3571.

MASTER CARPENTER/HANDYMAN: Free estimates. Island resident. Richard, 941-448-3571.

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL: NORTHWEST Bradenton. 1BR/1BA open living room, kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. No pets/smoking. $450/weekly, $1,600/monthly. Call 941-792-0258.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA with den sleeps six. Few step to beach. Nice location. Call 703-587-4675.

AVAILABLE WINTER SEASON 2018 and 2019: 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

HOLMES BEACH ANNUAL rental: 2BR/1BA single-story. $1,450/month first, last, security. 941-451-7403.

2BR/2BA ANNUAL IN Bradenton Beach. $1,800 a month. 941-527-9416.

ANNUAL RENTAL: MODEST older unfurnished 1BR apartment. Available Jan. 20. $950/month, utilities not included. First, last security deposit. Small pet OK with deposit. Holmes Beach. 352-328-4550.

HOLMES BEACH: 1-2BR, limited availability. 49 steps to beach. Pick up your phone, call Mike! 727-999-1011.

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com .

SLIGHTLY OFF THE Island: 3BR/2BA completely renovated lake house, 5 miles from the beach. No condo/HOA fees, no deed restrictions, no traffic, huge boat/RV storage area, no flood insurance. $319,500. www.6909-32nd.com. For sale by owner. 941-795-5225.

OPEN HOUSE: NOON-3 p.m. Saturday. Beautiful new construction! 4BR/4.5BA. Swimming pool with hot tub, must see! $1,499,000. 420 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island.

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue, off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com .

PINE AVENUE BAYOU condo for sale by owner. Steps to shops and city pier. Newly renovated, ground-floor, two-bedroom unit. Great north-end location! $320,000. 941-321-5454.

FOR SALE: 14 units, transient apartments. Cash buyers only. Call Joe, 941-302-0732.

WHITNEY BEACH LONGBOAT Key condo for sale: Attractive, turnkey 2BR/2BA unit, updated, expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large bedrooms, with extensive closet space, screen lanai, steps away from private beach, boat docks and amenities. Pet friendly. $374,000. 941-383-1304 or 302-745-0597.

GULFFRONT, BAYFRONT, LAKEFRONT condos. Starting at $275,000. 2BR/2BA. One with garage, one with dock. Call Noranne Hutcheson, REMAX Alliance Group, 941-932-0738. Your AMI real estate expert!

THREE MILES FROM Anna Maria Island, newly updated 3BR/2BA lake house, pool, redesigned kitchen, new stainless-steel appliances, new bathrooms, new hurricane windows/doors/sliders/garage door, maintenance-free landscaping, two-car garage. $334,000, appointment only. 5308 86th St. W, FSBO, 720-837-8078.