Anna Maria farmers market lacks vendor interest

A planned farmers market for Anna Maria has been pushed back.

The city announced March 2 that the market, which was scheduled to begin March 6, lacks vendors.

Six vendors had expressed interest in Anna Maria’s market but just one submitted an application, according to Anna Maria deputy clerk Debbie Haynes.

Michael Smith, who owns AMI Aquaponics, a microgreen company in Holmes Beach, is the only vendor to apply, Haynes said March 1.

The five vendors who expressed interest include a home decor business, Plain and Fancy in Cortez; Suncoast Florist, Steve O’s Salsa and Cosmos Coffee in Bradenton; and Milagros Produce, a Bradenton-based fruit and vegetable business that takes part in the Coquina Beach Market.

The city is still seeking interested vendors, Haynes said.

The city planed to operate the market through May at City Pier Park, at the corner of Pine Avenue and North Bay Boulevard.

Mayor Dan Murphy made a proposal in January to launch a farmers market focused on produce, bread and other food items.

Murphy said there could be no prepared foods, such as sandwiches or ice cream, at the market because it would amount to competition for Anna Maria businesses.