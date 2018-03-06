MCSO links stolen car to Cortez, island burglaries

Property stolen in Bradenton Beach and western Manatee County may soon go back to the owners.

Following a Feb. 19-20 rash of burglaries, the recovery is “the good news,” said Dave Bristow, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office public information director.

A report of suspicious activity at a residence in the 3800 block of 116th Street West near Cortez led authorities to what they believe was property taken in Bradenton Beach and west Bradenton burglaries the same night.

MCSO deputies responded and, in addition to a man and woman found trespassing at the residence, discovered a stolen car — loaded with electronics, tools, clothing and a large amount of mail — idling in the vicinity, according to Bristow.

Todd W. Carey, 32, of Sarasota, and Taylor Allison Moran, 20, of Bradenton, were arrested for trespassing at 2:26 a.m. Feb. 20.

“There is some evidence linking them to a burglary in Bradenton Beach or burglaries in Bradenton Beach. We’re investigating the possibility they’re connected to vehicle burglaries in west Bradenton,” Bristow said.

Bradenton Beach Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz reported four vehicle burglaries and a home burglary Feb. 19-20:

A home was burglarized in the 2400 block of Avenue A. A $400 television and two fishing poles, valued at $100 and $300, were stolen.

A Toyota SUV parked in a lot at the LaCosta condos, 1800 Gulf Drive N., was burglarized and a registration card and tool kit, valued at $40, were reported stolen.

A Volvo parked at the Tortuga Inn, 1325 Gulf Drive N., was burglarized and two pairs of sunglasses, bike gear, an atlas and a vehicle tag valued at $481 were stolen.

Two vehicles in the 200 block of Highland Avenue at a Coquina Reef condo were burglarized. The convertible top of a 2003 Ford Mustang was slashed and, from a 2013 Chevy van, a GPS, SiriusXM radio and bags were stolen. The damage to the Mustang was estimated at $1,500. Items stolen from the van were valued at $570.

Diaz said the Avenue A residence and all vehicles — except the Mustang — had been left unlocked.

As of Feb. 28, the detective was unsure how much of the property was recovered.

“The best part is we’ll at least get some of the property back to the victims,” he added.