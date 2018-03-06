Palmetto man gets 60 days for striking BBPD officer

A onetime homeless man who fought with a police officer outside a Bradenton Beach convenience store was sentenced Feb. 28 to 60 days in Manatee County jail.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Edward Nicholas found James Wallace, now 30 and listing a Palmetto address, guilty after he pleaded no contest to counts of battering a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and open container.

The case stems from a May 5, 2017, altercation with BBPD Officer John Tsakiri on the stairs leading to the Circle K, 103 Gulf Drive N., where Wallace was drinking a beer after the officer warned him to get off the street with the alcohol.

Wallace pushed the officer and they tumbled down the stairs, fighting. As Tsakiri attempted to handcuff him, Wallace struck the officer in the chest several times, escaped and ran.

Police caught up with Wallace near Bridge Street and transported him to jail.

Wallace is now serving his sentence in jail.