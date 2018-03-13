Police arrest Holmes Beach man for DUI, mischief

Perhaps a man had too much time on his hands.

Douglas Cate, 55, of Holmes Beach, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Feb. 23 for driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a DUI test and, two days later, for altering an alcohol- measurement device while at the Holmes Beach police station.

Cate’s run-in with the HBPD began after a caller notified police of a reckless driver on Manatee Avenue and Gulf Drive.

At the intersection of Sunrise Lane and Gulf Drive, Officer Christine LaBranche observed the motorist swerving out his lane while negotiating the curve and drifting in and out of his lane while northbound on Marina Drive.

LaBranche pulled Cate over in the 5800 block of Marina Drive, where Officer Alan Desantis administered a DUI field-sobriety test. Desantis arrested Cate for DUI, having discontinued the test when Cate lost his balance.

Officer Thomas Fraser also assisted at the scene and at the station, where Cate refused the breath test, according to police reports.

After Cate left the room, the hose to the alcohol-measurement device went missing. Police later recovered it behind a cabinet.

“The intox room is video- and audio-recorded and the HBPD was able to view and determine the hose was removed by Cate,” Fraser wrote in a probable cause affidavit, which charged Cate with tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.

Formal charges by the 12th Circuit State Attorney’s office are pending.

Cate was transported to Manatee County jail. He posted $2,500 bond and was released.

His court arraignment on the DUI is set for 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, and for the device tampering mischief at 9 a.m. Friday, April 6. Proceedings in both cases will be held at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.