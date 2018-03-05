The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, March 7, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

BUNK BED: WHITE, double plus top single plus single trundle. Two mattresses. $400. 515-480-3078.

DESK: BLOND, FIVE-drawer with center pullout, $100. Size: 71x 25×26. 515-480-3078.

Honda Lawn mower, $90. Echo self-propelled gas trimmer, $75. Call 941-778-6172.

SLEEPER SOFA, $40, freezer, $50, Fisher and Paykel clothes dryer, $50. 941-778-7003.

COMPLETE SET GOLF clubs plus Wilson bag, $75, two-wheel folding golf cart, $25. 941-383-8900.

ONE WHITE OUTDOOR lounge chair and three single chairs, all for $40. 941-778-1264.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org , fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP: Open 9:30 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

SALE: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 10 in Cortez Park. Old and new treasures. 12507 Cortez Road, near bridge, Bradenton.

GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 9-10. Six-piece wicker queen-bed set, side-by-side refrigerator, ice and water in door, collectibles. Items galore, holiday and art. Five-family huge sale. 505 Bayview Drive, off 28th Street, Holmes Beach.

LOST & FOUND

LOST SUNGLASSES Marina Drive, Holmes Beach yard sale. Contact Charlotte at 541-450-0091.

LOST: CAR KEYS. Customer accidentally picked up while at Bridge Street Interiors, Bradenton Beach, Jan. 23. If found, call 941-979-0113.

Lost: Fitbit on Bradenton Beach. Feb. 22. Plum-colored wristband. 440-901-8586.

LOST CAT: NEAR Holmes Beach boat ramp. Winston, large, orange, male. Turquoise harness. Injured eye, needs medicine. Steve, 970-846-7394. captse@gmail.com

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 18-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

WANTED: RELIABLE, CLEAN, low-mileage, inexpensive used sedan or small SUV for grandchild. Call 941-778-7978.

2005 NISSAN SE pickup truck. Great condition. Holmes Beach. $8,000. Call Jim for details, 410-937-2106 .

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HELP WANTED

DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE man. Work on Anna Maria Island. Part- or full-time. Resume to: annamariaisland@hotmail.com .

HELP WANTED: THREE positions available. Full-time night cashier, part-time night cashier/cashier assistant, part-time deli position. Please apply in person at Jessie’s Island Store, 5424 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. See Jimmy or April for more details.

Busy, successful and growing Anna Maria Island business seeking applicants for a reservation agent and a maintenance technician. Must be a people-person with experience and skills appropriate for the position. Earn above-average pay at an above-average company! Email: careers@annamariaparadise.com. No phone calls, please.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

KIDS FOR HIRE

MY NAME IS AIDAIN, I live in Holmes Beach I’m available to do any small yard, house chores for a fee. I do dog walking, pet sitting or run small errands. I’m available after school, 4-9 p.m. or all day Saturday and Sunday. I can be reached at 941-243-4473. Text or call. Thank you.

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

T.H.S. CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL vacation rentals. Dependable and detailed. 941-756-4570.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

POWER WASHING AND windows: Residential, commercial, resort, real estate. Ask about our exterior cleaning. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, construction, residential, commercial, rentals. Call 941-251-5948.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

Bryan’s Handyman Service: No job too small. Anna Maria/Manatee/Sarasota. References upon request. 678-446-9584.

PIERLY MAID CLEANING Service: Two former City Pier employees looking to make your home, vacation rental, office spic and span! Please, give us a call, 941-447-2565 or 941-565-0312.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble LLC. Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Professional, courteous service at a fair price. Our customers are our top priority! www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com . Call Don, 941-993-6567.

ISLAND GATER RESTORATIONS: Interior/exterior, painting, pressure cleaning, drywall repair, textures, stucco. Danny, 941-720-8116. islandgater@gmail.com.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL: NORTHWEST Bradenton. 1BR/1BA open living room, kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. No pets/smoking. $450/weekly, $1,600/monthly. Call 941-792-0258.

HOLMES BEACH: VACATION hideaway. 1-2BR, limited availability. 49 steps to beach. Pick up your phone and call Mike about our special rates. 727-999-1011.

AVAILABLE WINTER SEASON 2018 and 2019: 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

LATE CANCELLATION: MARCH/April, 2018. 2BR/1.5BA with heated pool and boat dock. Month, $3,250 or two weeks. No pets. John, 941- 720-7519.

2BR/2BA WESTBAY COVE seasonal rental on the water. Ground-floor condo, one block from beach with two pools and tennis. Call Paul, 973-208-0020.

Rental wanted: artists workspace. Anna Maria Island or nearby with sink, water. Annually. Contact: 917-545-0613. dehaanx2@tampabay.rr.com . 917-843-1615. blbachner@earthlink.net .

Available April 1. Turnkey single-family home. 2BR/2BA, one-car garage, 5 miles from Holmes Beach. No annual, three months minimum. $1,350. Small pet. Contact P. Figueroa, Keller Williams, 941-348-3071.

2019 SEASON HOUSE for rent: One block from beach, old Florida bungalow, 2BR/2BA, single-level, private yard and driveway, screen room. $1,400/week. 210 64th St., Holmes Beach. Call 813-833-4489.

ANNUAL: RENTAL 2BR/1BA duplex, Anna Maria. Simple, quiet island place. Porch, no washer/dryer hookup, good for 1 or 2 mature adults, Available now, $1,250/month plus utilities. 941-778-7003, please, leave message.

2019 DECEMBER, JANUARY, March, April, available. See VRBO 594326 or call 941-228-0603.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com .

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue, off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com .

PINE AVENUE BAYOU condo for sale by owner. Steps to shops and city pier. Newly renovated, ground-floor, two-bedroom unit. Great north-end location! $320,000. 941-321-5454.

FOR SALE: 14 units, transient apartments. Cash buyers only. Call Joe, 941-794-1238.

ON THE BEACH: Westbay Point. 2BR/2BA 1,426 sf. Move-in ready condo with beautiful water views of Intracoastal and boat slip, $537,000. www.turnerren.com . Contact Avery Ellis, 941-545-4848. Turner Real Estate Network.

CONDO WITH NO fee: Primary or vacation home or weekly rental investment. Easy walk to public Gulf access. $304,900. 4909 Gulf Drive, #5A, Holmes Beach. Chrisi Adamson, Remax Alliance, 941-806-9562.

ISLAND REAL ESTATE deals: Key Royale 3BR/2BA two-car garage home features large lot, caged, heated pool and spa. Boat dock and lift, cathedral ceiling, greatroom. $765,000. Also, condo near Anna Maria. Ground floor, pool and beach access, 2BR/2BA updated, good rental. $330,000. Call agent direct, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

YOUR PLACE IN the sun: Remodeled 2BR/2BA plus den and screened lanai, two-car garage. No HOA fees, minutes to beach. $254,900. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

BRADENTON: BAY HOLLOW . Waterfront property with individual boat docks, direct Gulf access from private marina overlooking Tidy Island. 2BR/2BA second floor, cathedral ceiling, fireplace, walk-in closets, large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, extra storage room in attic, spacious screened and glass enclosed balcony/lanai, heated pool, covered parking, 10 minutes to beach. One animal allowed. Fully funded reserves. $299,000. Call 941-727-1083, 941-704-5967 or email rikki.uw@gmail.com .

PERICO REMODELED 2BR/2BA: Loft, lanai, garage, furnished, gated community, pools. Seasonal or annual. 941-545-4033.

2BR/2BA ONE-car garage and 2BR/1BA duplex with new roof, like two cottages, tons of potential! $619,000, priced to sell. 406 72nd St.,. Holmes Beach. 941-778-7003, please, leave message.

HOME FOR SALE by owner: 3BR/2BA two-car garage home. Vaulted ceilings, 10,300 sf lot, new roof, air conditioning. 403 72nd St., Holmes Beach. $759,000. 941-778-7003, please, leave message.