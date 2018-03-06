Wildife Inc. rescues bald eagle from Bradenton street

Devon Straight, Wildlife Inc. volunteer and grandson of founders Ed and Gail Straight, holds a bald eagle Feb 24. He rescued the bird the night before in downtown Bradenton, where it appeared to be suffering injuries from being struck by a car. Straight took the eagle to Connor Bystrom, a veterinarian at Palma Sola Animal Clinic in Bradenton, who determined the bird’s wounds mostly were superficial. The eagle was transferred to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland for rehabilitation. “We wish them good luck and hope for the eagle’s speedy recovery,” Straight wrote Feb. 24 on the Wildlife Inc. Facebook page. Islander Photo: Courtesy
Wildlife Inc.