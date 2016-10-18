Your Comments

- Mark Coccionitti: I often tell people that Anna Maria island and it's vibe makes me feel like I'm in a Jimmy Buffet song and that I hope I can spend whatever time I have left on earth at the freckled fin listentening t...
- Marti Blauvelt: Did anyone really think that preserving nature would win over money and the pull his company has on this area? Not on your life ! So much again for keeping the area preserved and natural. Too Bad!!...
- Marti Blauvelt: If anyone really thought that McNeil would get stopped, they are really living in the clouds. This developer is much too important to the county of Manatee to tell him he can't do anything. Once aga...
- Becca Helen: It's okay to tear out an acre of Mangroves, who knew? I live on Perico Island and do not want to think of what he's going to do with the remaining 36 acres. I can't get out of my driveway now wit...
- Judy McClarren: I love the fact that you included Neal 's photo on this web page with four people arrested this past week. Only wish he had been too!...
- Michael P Cunningham: If you don't like the vibe on Bridge street...... move to Longboat...
- Mel W: There is also a abandoned sailboat at Sunbow Bay, 3805 E. BAY Dr that has been there since it washed up in a storm in September! No excuse for no action....
- RP Sports: What a handsome group! It's so good to see players continue to be active in sports, no matter what their age. Seniors who are still playing are usually smart about taking care of themselves and preven...
- mary mcqueen: I can't believe you are putting in roundabouts. My main house is in NJ, where many roundabouts were installed in the 1950's. They are all being removed now, because they have proved to be dangerous,...
- Michael Cunningham: If you don't like the vibes on Bridge St. ....Move to Longboat!!...
- Joel Werginz: Freckled Fin's Speakers above the 1st floor point directly at the Sandcastle Complex. I also doubt Sandcastle is the only one that has complained - ask Joe's ice cream. Ask any of the other business...
- Reed Mapes: I along with many people I know and friends will not eat there. The music is so loud I can't hear myself think, mush less have a conversation with the people I have dinner with....
- AMI Resident: Teresa, I understand your problem, but this is not the situation here on our island. If you take a look on VRBO, there are only 4 houses on the entire island to accommodate 26 people. The majority are...
- Moonda: Just don't hire the turtles when they get there....
- David Pierce: We spent many nights vacationing in Florida, and mostly on AMI. The Bridge street area is i one of our favorites. The music is great, and NOT TOO LOUD !!Do we have to scare away everything that's fu...
- mark jessee: We all know what developers have always been about. Look at Marco Island. To spoil any more of Florida's wild is a sin in all books What type of person wants to destroy this beautiful state?...
- Theresa: Unless you live in a community close to these rentals, you don't know how terrible it is - built by investors to cram dozens of people into them on a weekly basis. We have sent out info about stoppin...
- Kim Wroblewski: April Fools Day " Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other Day. " Wow your paper had me there for a minute!...
- Kathy Smart: Thank you to all for the cards, flowers and prayers to help us thru this very sad time....
- :): Most of the complaints come from the mayor himself. Who has a personal problem with the owner of the Freckled Finn. The Mayor lives right down the street and takes a walk by there almost every night. ...
The commissioners in Holmes Beach have really shown their true colors with the decision to not allow Gloria Dei to sell their own property. This church invested in this island more than 60 years ago and built a stunningly beautiful structure to worship in. But these carpetbagger commissioners (with one exception)are only interested in preventing property rights. How can the commissioners allow the monstrosity being built in downtown to go on and not allow the church to sell their property in order to survive? How many unneeded and unwanted visitors will use the hotel creating more congestion in downtown? The future purchasers of the church property could be intending to become residents. Denying because of a possibility is shallow and unbecoming. This church has been a good and faithful resident for many years. If the commission is truly looking out for their citizenry they should purchase the property for a park and give the church rightful compensation. They would not do it in order to prevent the huge Marriot from invading our city. What happened to our old Florida feel? Shame on the city.
All the whiners complaining about a Baskin Robbins-Duncan Donuts store going in in Holmes Beach should remember their history of the island. Many didn’t like Publix being the demise of the IGA. Same with Walgreens and Rich’s Drugs. Where were these people when these franchises were trying to open? Who doesn’t go to Publix or Walgreens or CVS or Subway or Aces Hardware. Why is everybody so scared of the free enterprise system we have in this country? I go to the old hardware store across from the marina because I like the selection and the management. I frequent the chains because I like what they offer. These mom and pop stores are no different from the chains in that they all purchase from off the island in order to serve their customers. Two Scoops doesn’t make their own ice cream, they have it delivered so that argument holds no water. If the mom and pop stores provide a superior product and service they will be supported by the customers. Crying foul is not the way to handle this issue. Provide a better mousetrap and you will succeed.
OPEN EYES WIDER — please. The research I did shows areas with protective ordinances exempt grocers, gas stations, pharmacies, banks and real estate offices — those categories of business where mom and pops no longer exist. Even the hardware store you mention buys from the True Value chain. BR-DD is just the final straw that broke the camel’s back. We all know the camel had its nose under the tent when stores like Domino’s, Subway, China 1 and Dollar Tree showed up. It’s the commercial landlord we have to watch out for — foregoing leases with mom-and-pops in favor of formula stores that fill up metro/mall locations. Leases with formula stores are not in the best interest of AMI for the future. If the island were to be scoured by a storm, the mom-and-pops would struggle to get financing to recoup, while the big franchise/formula stores could easily swoop in and take up the shops from Pine Avenue to Gulf-Marina, the Centre and Bridge Street. However, if landlords recognize the value in the AMI market, and the unique quality of independently owned stores and their value to the community, they would entice local owners. And the city, county and state can make it worthwhile to the landlords to maintain the unique quality that attracted YOU and everyone else to AMI with tax breaks. It’s a win-win.
Let me get this straight, anyone renting a house in Anna Maria cannot rent to more than 8 people but the buildings that Chiles and his group built on Pine don’t have to abide by this ordinance? No wonder there are so many Burt Harris claims filed against the city. The ordinance is unfair and does take away real value from these homeowner’s property.
The PAR buildings were zoned specifically for residential-rental upstairs before they were built — and scrutinized by the commission at that time. The 8-person occupancy limit applies to everything else in the city, not including commercial. — Bonner
I have been here for over 60 years Bonner Joy. And, as a matter of fact, it was a paradise where doors weren’t locked and kids could go anywhere without the danger of being run over by a tourist who has no clue where he/she is going. The point is we shouldn’t have to vary our routines because of the peak traffic hours. You always promote your “welcome mat” philosophy even though you are in the minority. Why are so many residents moving away? Why are all the cities trying to figure out a solution to the congestion and loud neighbors? The TDC has sold us out in their zeal for promoting tourism. These wouldn’t be issues if the majority of residents felt as you do. I suggest you wake up because you are just dreaming if you believe there aren’t issues with overcrowding.
Didn’t you vary your routine at all when you moved here? I did. I relaxed and enjoyed life more, especially the beach and the great sunsets. I probably had never seen a sunset before I arrived on Anna Maria Island. I believe we can grow, learn, adapt and appreciate all the people who come here. And we can provide for them. Seems a simple thing to me to adjust to peak traffic on the road or at Publix. As for why people move … lots of people tell me they are “cashing in.” I knew people 20 years ago who moved into Village Green to be closer to the hospital. Another couple left the north end because the wife became afraid of storms. There are myriad reasons to move, of course, and foremost is to move back north with family. I don’t find it unusual and I don’t know if the amount of people moving is extraordinary. There are many more people here now than when either of us moved here. I prefer not to let those things bother me and concentrate on the things that are just the same as the day I moved here… it’s still paradise to me. I love the beach, the piers, sunrises and sunsets and the sound of the breeze in the palm trees. — Bonner
I have no doubt why you promote all the good and ignore the bad on AMI. Your paper only exists at the whim of advertisers which are the businesses on the island. Of course the businesses want the crowds because they need to make money and the Islander has to have a positive outlook to keep advertising. It is a simple symbiotic relationship that all should keep in mind while reading your “don’t worry, be happy” narratives. I love the island and all it’s attributes but I don’t hide my head in the sand to the problems.
Yay!! Bonner!! I don’t even mind the traffic. It means I live in paradise, and a lot of people would like to share in it. A little forethought…leave the island in the morning, back in the evening. Not a big problem. I don’t even mind the drawbridge. Its all part of the charm of the island.
Bonner Joy’s rose colored glasses are firmly on her head again. The upcoming invasion of northerners will clog everything up again. I also see that the Aubry and Hagen contingent is again commenting along Bonner’s happy happy joy Joy’s way of thinking. These are the two families that withdrew their support of the park in Anna Maria because of hurt feelings because their donations with demands were not followed and now the restrooms are going in anyway. Where are your philanthropist ideals now? Put up or shut up.
Same goes to you. I don’t mind people coming to enjoy AMI, why do you? Do you have a hardship — or a job — that prevents you from going to the grocery store or the beach at anything other than peak traffic hours? Did you think you had moved to a rural farm road and you woke up on AMI? Get real.
Killing the goose? The goose that turned our shores golden doesn’t exist. It certainly is not increased tourism and runaway businesses. The island itself is the draw. The beauty of the island has decreased due to overbuilding. No one that has been here for many years needs boutique shopping on Pine. Bonner has put on her rose colored glasses again, but what would you expect from someone whose business and livelihood is derived directly from the business community via advertising revenue? Props for blasting Chiles and the judge but apparently the citizens who want less congestion don’t agree with you.
To me, the island is exactly as it was when I first arrived here in 1972. I have no concern for houses. I love the Gulf of Mexico, the sound of waves at night, passing dolphins, cawing seabirds, the clackity sound of palm fronds in a light breeze. I love birds of paradise plants, key limes and fresh seafood. I like the feel of sand between my toes. I love the smell of low tide. I don’t care how many people come to enjoy the same things. I don’t care about buildings. Most businesses are owned by great, friendly people who also enjoy the same things. It’s not rose-colored glasses that I wear … I understand quality of life and how to enjoy it. — Bonner
found an injured great blue heron the other day and called the folks at anna maria island animal clinic. they came out in minutes, walked threw several feet of low water and mud, and rescued the animal. it is now recovering (at their cost) at the clinic. the two women who came out were awesome in getting to the animal, then quickly capturing it with simply a towel and their hands.
I thought it couldn’t get any worse. And then the new AMI city mayor recommends hiring Ed Chiles attorney Ricinda Perry. I guess we know exactly which camp Dan Murphy is in.
More Bradenton Beach woes. So you elect a Planning and Zoning board to review projects to see if they conform to the Comprehensive Plan, allow DOT to plant trees and vegetation and make a nice pocket park and then (business owner) cries waah and the commissioners grovel to his wishes despite the recommendations of the P-Z board and the language of the Comprehensive Plan.
You enrage the P-Z board members causing mass resignations. You are then sued by some of the members. You throw money at lawyers for years and still have no solution.
Then lawyers want to join the city to help the business gain parking instead of a park. Now we find this is all over 4 parking spaces. SERIOUSLY?
I don’t like Shearon as a mayor but he and his board members were right on on their recommendation. When will the small governments of this island and Longboat Key stand up to the business owner? A normal family cannot build a 4 bedroom house in Anna Maria but Ed Chiles seems to have no problem remodeling all of his restaurants or getting anything else changed that he wants.
Vote out the weak rubber stamping commissioners and mayors and put in people with integrity or here comes Clearwater Beach folks.
Our new mayor of Anna Maria did the right thing. The city needs an attorney that has no long or short term ties to Anna Maria city or island. It would be a mistake to hire someone that works for any island city. You would get local knowledge but it will be overshadowed by bias and the good old buddy system.
The moratorium is infringing on property owner’s rights and really will not accomplish much. The best practices have solved the party house issues according to your code enforcement officer and no real problems have been reported for months and months.
Adopt the Holmes Beach parking ordinance and stop wasting money hiring,others for opinions that the residents and your constituents have already made known to you.
Keep up the good work Mayor Dan.