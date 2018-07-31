DUI arrestee totals HBPD truck

A 41-year-old motorist was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing her 2003 Lincoln Navigator into two Holmes Beach police trucks east of the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

With their vehicles’ emergency lights flashing, the HBPD officers had been conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of Manatee Avenue on Perico Island.

An HBPD 2014 F-150 was totaled.

Bradenton police arrested Chase Purtill of Bradenton following the crash at 4:41 a.m. June 9 in the 12000 block of Manatee Avenue.

Purtill’s SUV rear-ended the vehicle driven by HBPD Officer Alan Bores, which was propelled into the HBPD truck by Officer Josh Betts. Bores was in the driver’s seat and Betts was walking toward his vehicle when the crash occurred.

Bradenton police reported Purtill showed signs of impairment and refused to perform roadside and breath tests at the scene.

Bores reported pain and was transported to Blake Medical Center. The officer is at home recovering and expected to return to duty, according to HBPD Chief Bill Tokajer July 25.

Bores’ vehicle was totaled, according to a July 23 Holmes Beach report, which also shows the city commission is considering a $50,000 reallocation in the 2017-18 budget for a replacement vehicle.

Purtill was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital for medical clearance because her SUV’s airbags deployed, and then to the Manatee County jail, where she posted $500 bond and was released, according to the police and court reports.

Her next court date is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.