FWC arrests 2 for vessel DUI

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested two men a week apart near Jewfish Key for boating under the influence.

In a July 1 arrest, the FWC stopped Timothy Holt, 57, of Bradenton, in a 20-foot vessel, for an equipment safety inspection. The FWC report states Holt became confused and fell back into the arms of the boarding officers.

Holt was arrested and booked at the Manatee County jail after failing a field-sobriety test and providing 0.152 and 0.156 blood alcohol content — 0.08 is the legal limit.

Holt secured his release with a $500 bond, pending an 8:30 a.m. Aug. 2 court arraignment.

In another incident near Jewfish Key July 7, FWC arrested James Dietz, 58, of Texas, for BUI while carrying a passenger under 18.

Dietz told the officers he was conducting “man overboard” drills.

According to an FWC report, Dietz exhibited signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field test and refused to provide breath samples.

Dietz was transported to the Manatee County jail, where he posted a $500 bond and was released. His court arraignment is set at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9.

All court proceedings are held at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.