New Top Notch contest deadline July 13

The Islander’s Top Notch contest begins this week.

The contest celebrates what still is known as the “Kodak moment,” despite the widespread switch from film to digital technology.

Look to July 13 for the first deadline, and don’t forget to include your July 4 holiday photos.

The contest includes six weekly front-page winners. Each will claim an Islander “More than a mullet wrapper” T-shirt or coffee mug.

One weekly shot will take the top prize in the Top Notch contest, earning the photographer a cash prize from The Islander and certificates from local merchants.

A pet photo winner is announced in the final week.

Look online this week for complete rules and details.

Please, note, each original JPG must be included in a single email with the name of the photographer; date the photo was taken; location and description, names of recognizable people; and address and phone number for the photographer.

Top Notch contest rules

1) The Islander Newspaper Top Notch Photo Contest is strictly for amateur photographers — those who derive less than 5 percent of their income from photography.

2) Black-and-white and color digital photographs taken after Jan. 1, 2015, are eligible. Photos previously published (in any format/media) or entered in any Islander or other competition are not eligible.

3) Photographs may be taken with any camera with digital formatting. No retouching or other alteration (except cropping) is permitted; no composite or multiple print images; no camera-phone-app manipulation. Photos must be submitted in digital-JPG file format. Prints and slides are not accepted.

4) Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be included in the email. One email per photo submission. Email single entries to topnotch@islander.org.

5) Entrants by their submission agree that The Islander may publish their pictures for local promotion. Entrants must provide the original large-format digital image if requested by the contest editor. All photos submitted become the property of The Islander. The Islander and contest sponsors assume no responsibility for maintaining submissions.

Entrant must provide the name and address of any recognizable persons appearing in the picture with the email entry.

6) Employees and paid contributors to The Islander and their immediate family members are not eligible.