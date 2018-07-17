Off to sea

A loggerhead nest documented June 3 on the beachfront at the Anna Maria Island Club condominiums in the 2600 block of 26th Street in Bradenton Beach hatched overnight July 14. Unfortunately, according to AMITW executive director Suzi Fox, the hatchlings were disoriented and crawled from 26th Street on the beach to 28th Street, where some were found in three swimming pools. Fox said, “Many tracks led to bushes and the hatchlings were lost. This was one of the lucky ones.” Fox said AMITW and Bradenton Beach code enforcement would look into the cause of the disorientation. Islander Photo: AMITW