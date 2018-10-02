Eyes on the road

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of Oct. 1:

Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: Crews are installing a force main on Gulf Drive between Ninth Street North and Cortez Road, to proceed eastward down the Cortez Road bridge embankment. A northbound and southbound lane will remain open.

Avenue C in Bradenton Beach: Roadwork continues on Avenue C between Gulf Drive and 26th Street North and on 26th Street North from Avenue C to Gulf Drive.

Palm Drive in Holmes Beach: Pipe installation continues at Palm Drive and 82nd Street, moving northward on Palm Boulevard.

For more information about the pipeline project, go online to amipipereplacement.com.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.