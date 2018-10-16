Holmes Beach city field revamp takes shape

City engineer Lynn Burnett proposed one version of a new Holmes Beach city field.

The commissioners chewed on the various components, spit some out and seemed to settle on an idea proposed by Commission Chair Judy Titsworth at an Oct. 9 commission workshop.

Plans include relocating the tot lot and dog parks, constructing new shuffleboard, horseshoe and bocce courts as well as installing new off-street parking and drainage, water features, landscaping, sod and signage.

Under the latest proposal, the Holmes Beach Micro Skatepark — previously slated for relocation — will be expanded and improved at its current location, 5901 Marina Drive.

The work is proposed over two fiscal years, with $200,000 budgeted this fiscal year, $135,000 from sales tax and $65,000 in beach concession funds, and $100,600 budgeted for fiscal 2019-2020.

The redesign is aimed at better utilization of recreational amenities on Marina Drive with those on city field between 59th Street, 63rd Street and Flotilla Drive.

Under Burnett’s plan, the tot lot, now on Marina Drive near the skate park, would be moved by the city public works department by the end of the year to a shady corner near Flotilla Drive and the gazebo at the park’s south end.

Current amenities include a multipurpose field and Birdie Tebbetts Field, named for a major league catcher and manager who retired in Holmes Beach with his family and died in 1999.

Tebbetts Field, now part of the multiuse complex, is used mostly on Sundays for soccer and football, and sometimes Frisbee. The field would be reconfigured under the Titsworth plan, with a longer dog run alongside the baseball diamond.

Burnett said parking for the dog parks netted five additional spaces, increasing from 11 to 16.

By December, the new shuffleboard, horseshoe and bocce courts are planned for construction.

After the tot lot moves, the construction staging area at 62nd and Flotilla will be relocated adjacent to the public works staging area off Marina Drive, “with good access,” Burnett said.

While the staging is relocated, the new large dog park is planned for construction.

Next will come plantings and buffers.

Also, light from the tennis courts will be available to illuminate the dog parks, she said.

Once the large dog park is installed, fencing can come down, and the field turned into a “true multiuse field,” Burnett said, adding that the renovation could coincide with the skate park and new court improvements.

Also being considered is a splash park next to the comfort station near the tennis courts and an exercise track around city field.

Parking for boats and trailers will be incorporated into the plan near the city boat ramp on 63rd Street.

Morton cautioned that the Seaside Court community may be upset if boat parking is channeled in front of their homes.

Titsworth was concerned about the “two noisiest things, the skate park and large (dog) park” not being located near residential areas.

Dog park user Renee Ferguson went to the podium at the end of the meeting.

“I want to thank everyone,” she said, and she cried.