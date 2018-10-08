The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, October 10, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

VACUUM CLEANERS, EXCELLENT condition, $29-39 each. Hospital bed, as new, $100. 941-778-5542.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Annex until noon. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

PETS

YOU CAN HELP! Fosters, volunteers, retail-type help needed for Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

HONDA HELIX: 2004 250cc automatic, yellow. 3,250 miles. Garage-kept locally. $3,000 cash. 941-713-1559.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

2004 SAILFISH 2100 Bay boat, Anna Maria. F150 engine, 500 hours, ProFish package, two 160-quart fish boxes, raw water wash down, remote fill (four-stroke), dual battery switch, Bimini top, etc. Maintained and clean. $16,000 (price reduced due to no trailer). Mary Ann, 908-339-2058.

13-FOOT SUNFISH sailboat with dolly, $1,400. Call Brian, 941-685-1400.

HELP WANTED

HOUSE KEEPER WANTED, average of two days a week, includes weekends, work starts at 11am. 941-518-1216.

EXPERIENCED NAIL TECH to take over clientele at established Longboat Key salon, call Irina, 941-387-9807.

NEED HOME HEALTH aide or caregiver ASAP. $15/hour. Contact mpex26@gmail.com or text 754-666-1561.

AMI BEACH RESORT seeking part-time property manager. Computer skills a must. QuickBooks knowledge definitely a plus! Position will include shared weekends working on property. Hospitality and customer skills paramount for job position. Please, email resume to: beckyjhardy1@msn.com. You may be contacted and scheduled for interview. No phone calls, please.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

KIDS FOR HIRE

HEALTH CARE

LICENSED CNA AND caregiver: Elderly/companion care. Looking forward to meeting you! Call Jennie, 941-900-8597.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation, construction, rentals and power washing. 941-744-7983.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com .

B-SAFE-RIDES: Airport/personal, seniors, women. Don’t risk it. Call now, Peggy, R.N. 727-902-7784.

ADULT TAP, JAZZ, Hula classes: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday mornings. Multiple levels including beginner. Performing opportunities. Come try a class! Bella Danza: 5917 Manatee Ave. W. 727-709-0199. www.bonniegray.com .

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble: Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Great value and work ethic. Island references. Call Don, 941-993-6567.

A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

RENTALS

WINTER RENTAL: 2BR/2BA ground floor, three-month minimum. Solar heated pool, carport parking. 941-363-1227.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA with garage. Beautifully furnished. January through April, $3,500/month. No pets, no smoking, utilities included. 941-778-2824.

ANNUAL RENTAL/LEASE on Anna Maria Island. Available June 1, 2019. 2BR/2BA duplex unit. 1,000 sf. Parking, laundry, private, no stairs. Very quiet neighborhood, 5-minute walk to the beach. Looking for someone long term. Price: $1,500/month. Seasonal unit also available. Contact: dlehto@telus.net or pkelly333333@hotmail.com. 519-807-9426.

WESTBAY COVE 2BR/2BA, waterfront condo for rent November and December 2018, $2,400/month. February 2019, $3,200/month. Call. 973-208-0020.

2BR/2BA HIDDEN LAKE, January-April, ground floor, garage, gated, 10 minutes to Island. $3,200/month. 941-778-9486.

2BR/1BA, NEWLY remodeled, upstairs apt, $1,800/month (includes water and garbage) and 1BR/1BA, downstairs studio apartment, $900/month (includes water, garbage and electric). Ready now. Call Jessica Baker-Gregg at Dolores Baker Real Estate , 941-778-7500 .

REAL ESTATE

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.