Anna Maria incumbents lack opposition, retain seats

When Election Day arrived Nov. 6, all seats up for grabs in Anna Maria already were decided — at the qualification deadline.

No new candidates qualified to run against the incumbents for the three seats up for election, including two city commission seats and the mayoral post. This left the incumbents unchallenged.

Mayor Dan Murphy, Commissioner Brian Seymour and Commissioner Amy Tripp automatically retain their seats for another two years.

Murphy will serve a third term, while Seymour will begin his second term and Tripp will serve her first full term. Tripp was appointed by the commission in February to complete the remainder of Commissioner Nancy Yetter’s term.

The mayor earns a $19,400 annual salary and commissioners are paid $4,800 a year.

The city is tentatively planning to swear in the officials for their new terms at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.