Holmes Beach to swear in mayor, commissioners

by for islander.org | November 27, 2018 | Leave a reply

Holmes Beach will hold a swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive, for its mayor-elect and commissioners as well as the charter review committee members, followed by a commission meeting to appoint a new chair and vice chair of the board.

Commissioner Judy Titsworth, who will now serve as mayor, Commissioner Pat Morton, re-elected for a eighth two-year term and political newcomer Kim Rash, all elected to the commission by citywide ballot Nov. 6, will take their seats on the dais Nov. 29 after being sworn.

