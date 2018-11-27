Anna Maria officials to be sworn-in Nov. 29

Florida’s vote recount is done and Anna Maria officials who had to wait for certification can be sworn into office.

A ceremony swearing-in Mayor Dan Murphy, Commissioner Brian Seymour and Commissioner Amy Tripp will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria.

The incumbents automatically retained their seats for two years when no other candidates qualified to run by the deadline.

Murphy will serve a third two-year term. Seymour will begin a second term. Tripp, who was appointed by the commission in February to complete the remainder of

Commissioner Nancy Yetter’s term, will serve her first full term.

The mayor is paid a $19,400 annual salary and city commissioners receive $4,800 a year.