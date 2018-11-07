Election Day 2018

Holmes Beach resident Mary Stealey heads into Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, to vote on Election Day. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
Holmes Beach commission candidate Kim Rash, second to the left, waves a sign and greets voters on Election Day with volunteers Rick Noel and Louie Strickland, alongside Marsha Lindsey, mayoral candidate Joshua Linney’s mother, who volunteered to campagin at the St. Bernard Catholic Church poll in Holmes Beach. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
Holmes Beach residents Franklin and Harriet Davis arrive at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 S. Harbor Drive, to vote on Election Day. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice