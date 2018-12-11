BITS stalled on traffic improvements for Anna Maria Island

The acronym is BITS, but it’s a study to develop solutions for large and small transportation problems on the barrier islands in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

It started in winter 2017.

The mayors of the three cities on Anna Maria Island participated, although now there’s a new mayor in Holmes Beach to fill one seat on the study dais.

The Barrier Island Traffic Study is incomplete and appears to be dormant, with no meetings planned, possibly due to the changeover at the top of the state government. It likely will fall short of a March 2019 completion deadline.

The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization requested the Florida Department of Transportation District One perform the comprehensive study to recommend potential solutions to vehicle, bicycle, parking and pedestrian circulation issues on the islands, as well as island-to-mainland connections.

“Total investment will be over $935 million over five years for the entire Sarasota-Manatee area,” Dave Hutchinson, MPO executive director, said. “I can’t give you the exact amount for the barrier islands, which includes over 70 projects, because there are parts of the study which are not yet completed, but it is significant.”

The study is focused on the development of strategies to alleviate traffic congestion for people who encounter significant delays when traveling throughout the barrier islands and the mainland connections.

The study recommendations thus far for Anna Maria Island are:

Alleviate traffic congestion in the area near the Gulf Drive-Cortez Road intersection by increasing the northbound capacity of the Gulf Drive roundabout at Bridge Street, and to reduce the frequency of the Cortez drawbridge openings during peak hours of tourist season.

Implement congestion management strategies, including advanced traffic-signal controls, transportation demand management, congestion pricing, water-taxi services and effective utilization of transit buses are among considerations to further improve travel time and quality on the barrier islands.

Increasing capacity at the Gulf Drive-Bridge Street intersection and congestion management strategies are among the recommendations, including a roundabout at the Gulf Drive-Cortez Road intersection and design improvements to the Bridge Street roundabout.

But not everyone likes the Bradenton Beach roundabout. Longboat Key officials have complained it contributes to traffic congestion.

Longboat Key Mayor George Spoll called for the removal of the Bradenton Beach roundabout at the May meeting of the Coalition of Barrier Island Elected Officials.

Calling the roundabout “intolerable,” he said it’s “an abomination in the eyes of the town of Longboat Key.”

Longboat officials met in October with Sarasota County officials for a discussion on a proposed Gulfstream Boulevard roundabout in Sarasota that apparently evolved into discussion about the existing Bradenton Beach roundabout and the one proposed at the foot of the Cortez Bridge.

Travel on the Longboat Pass Bridge, which connects the north end of Longboat Key to Bradenton Beach, especially during the winter months and at peak drive times, often results in delays, which has made the roundabout an issue for Longboat officials, but there are no changes planned to the roundabout in the near future.

At a past meeting of the Barrier Island Elected Officials, Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie said the city has found the Gulf Drive-Bridge Street roundabout helps keep pedestrians safe and prevents accidents.

With traffic backups on the island, the study is looking at adding roundabouts at other key intersections as a solution to improve island traffic flow. Additional roundabouts are proposed at East Bay Drive-Manatee Avenue, as well as East Bay Drive-Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach.

Roundabouts are increasingly more popular due to the benefits they provide regarding safety and traffic movement. The Federal Highway Administration designated roundabouts as one of nine proven safety countermeasures. Roundabouts provide a number of benefits as follows:

Safety

Fewer severe crashes. Fewer crashes, 90 percent fewer fatalities and 75 percent fewer injuries.

10-40 percent fewer pedestrian/bicycle crashes.

Roundabouts are safer for beginner and elderly drivers.

Can be used in multiple road intersections.

Time savings of 30-50 percent.

Environmentally friendly

Reduces pollution from cars not waiting at traffic signals, noise and fuel consumption.

Landscaped with native plants and trees.

Roundabouts generally take less land than traditional intersections as they don’t require turn lanes.

Saves Money

Low or no traffic signal cost and yearly maintenance.

Intersection still operates in power outages.

Improved sales at nearby businesses as more people walk or easily drive to locations.

Acts as a marker to a business district.

The release of the third phase of the DOT’s Barrier Island Traffic Study is expected in March 2019. According to the DOT, projects such as roundabouts typically take 1-3 years to complete.

Opportunities to provide public input will take place in early 2019, before the study wraps up.