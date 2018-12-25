’Twas days before Christmas

Students at the School for Constructive Play perform in the school’s first Christmas concert at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Anna Maria Island. Christmas concert at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Anna Maria Island.
A crowd assembled Dec. 17 to watch the first School for Constructive Play Christmas concert, held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Holmes Beach and organized by school supporter and proud mom Mary Catherine Melancon. Islander Photos: Anne Yarbrough
Luca Tolomei and RJ Shanks giggle during their performance in the School for Constructive Play’s Christmas concert Dec. 17 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Holmes Beach. In the background are Grayson Hinckle and Vincent Myers.
Brooklyn Melancon, performing in the role of Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer, shakes the hand of Pam Bertrand, School for Constructive Play owner, to congratulate one another for saving Christmas. They performed in the school Christmas concert Dec. 17 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.