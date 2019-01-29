Judge to rule on noise case

Twelfth Circuit Judge Charles Sniffin listens to arguments Jan. 24 from Anthony Manganiello III, attorney for Richard and Marjorie Motzer. At the hearing, the city moved to dismiss the June 2018 case. The Motzers live on 56th Street, where their residence is bordered by short-term rental properties. They sued with a writ of mandamus that asks the court to order the city and its police department to enforce its noise ordinance. The judge took the attorneys’ arguments under advisement, saying he’d rule in a couple of days. Islander Photo: Kathy Prucnell