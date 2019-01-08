Man arrested for DUI, drugs in Holmes Beach

Turning east onto Manatee Avenue from Gulf Drive, a man weaved into a cement curb and was arrested for

impaired driving.

Ethan Brannock, 29, of Bradenton, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Dec.15, 2018, for driving under the influence and

possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana.

Holmes Beach police stopped Brannock in a 2016 Toyota Tundra in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue.

According to the report, Brannock denied driving the vehicle, and the report noted the motorist’s answers were sarcastic.

He also told officers he had nothing to drink, but changed his story several times to consuming one beer, two beers and six beers, the report stated.

The officer noted the odor of marijuana after approaching Brannock and, in a search of the vehicle, found open beer cans and 2.7 grams of marijuana in the center console. Police also ticketed the motorist for violating the open container law.

Brannock was taken into custody and transported to the Manatee County jail.

He posted a $620 bond and was released.

Brannock’s arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.