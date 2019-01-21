The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, January 23, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

MINI FRIDGE:, $30, office desk and chair, $10, Bessler photo enlarger, $75. 941-356-1456.

COFFEE TABLE, LEATHER top: 22-by 36-inches with 8-inch extension. Asking $85. 941-778-6871.

TWO 26-INCH beach bikes. $50 for the pair, as is. 484-793-5782.

VINTAGE CERAMIC TILES: Reclaimed, pink, circa 1958. $25. 920-915-4961.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CHEF VINCENZO NOW open for business from our catering kitchen at the Elks Club, 2511 75th St. W., Bradenton. 5 minutes from the island. Until we open our new location, please, feel free to call me if you need dinners or catering, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Italian Kitchen, 941-896-9754 (same number) or chef’s cell, 941-773-6957. Thank you, Chef Vincenzo.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS OF Anna Maria Island. View and purchase onli ne: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and annex open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

LOST AND FOUND

FOUND SATURDAY JAN. 12: Fluorescent green, small, spiral notebook outside Holmes Beach Walgreen’s. Cashier inside has it. 3200 E. Bay Drive.

DEC 24. FOUND: A significant amount of cash on Marina Drive. The cash has been left with the Holmes Beach Police Department.

PETS

WANTED! FOSTERS, VOLUNTEERS to help Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

KEY WEST 2007: 176 Sportsman center console, Yamaha 4-stroke 115-horsepower with only 208 engine hours. Recent tuneup and two new batteries. Trim tabs for added stability. Lowrance GPS. Bimini top. On local marina lift. No trailer. $12,700. Call 757-635-3219.

HELP WANTED

ASSISTANT NEEDED: Computer skills to set up online business plus other tasks as needed. Four hours weekly, $50. Mike, 727-999-1011.

REPORTER WANTED: FULL- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

HEALTH CARE

NURSING ASSISTANT SERVICES. Provided: personal care, driving, cleaning, shopping, cooking. Jan, 941-224-2224.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation, construction, rentals and power washing. 941-744-7983.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

B-SAFE-RIDES and Services: Peggy, R.N Airport, seats six and personal care, all ages. Don’t risk it, call now, 727-902-7784.

KEEN EYE FOR Clean Housekeeping: Senior discounts available. Call today, 609-305-8124.

PRESSURE CLEAN SMALL/medium driveway, $50. 941-718-1134. Ken.

AMI APRIL: YOUR professional vacation nanny, dog walking, 25-plus years experience. Call AMI April, 586-843-5523.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE AIR conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 year experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

DEDICATED TO DOING our best work, one job at a time, using all our skills and knowledge gathered over 36 years of installations. Call Don, 941-993-6567. www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

R. A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

CONCRETE MASONRY: STUCCO, stone, semi-retired person to do new or repairs. Home and mobile home. Flat work, masonry, sills, flower boxes and stucco. No job too small. 42 years experience, free estimates. 716-361-0010.

RENTALS

JUST OFF THE Island: Two retail storefronts for lease on Cortez Road. High visibility, high traffic. Water included. 7818 Cortez Road, approx 800 sf, 7834 Cortez Road, approximately 1,600 sf. 941-746-8666.

AVAILABLE RENTAL: APRIL 2019 and October through April 2020. 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

HOLMES BEACH: 1BR/1BA beachfront cottage and apartments, weekly, shorter stays as available. Limited openings, January-April. Call Alice, 813-230-4577.

VACATION RENTAL: BEAUTIFUL one-bedroom condo. Pool, one block to beach, cable, Wi-Fi. Available January-March, $3,000/month. 941-778-1915.

SEEKING FEBRUARY OR partial month. Mangrove Avenue to Cypress Avenue, Anna Maria, $4,000-5,000. 419-957-6794.

HOLMES BEACH: ANNUAL elevated, unfurnished 2BR/2BA, garage, lanai, no smoking/pets. $1,650/month. 970-331-1042.

BOATERS! “NO BRIDGE Access” deep canal waterfront 2BR/2BA two-car garage townhome, new appliances, renovated, 13,000-lb. boat lift included. Beach, nature preserves, kayak trails, business within 3 miles. Annual $2,200/month plus utilities, first, last, security. 561-262-2825.

VACATION RENTAL: BEAUTIFUL one bedroom condo. Pool, one block to beach, cable, Wi-Fi. Available now through 2019 season. $750/week. 941-704-7525.

STEPS TO BEACH! Beautiful 2BR/2BA on Anna Maria Island! A short walk to wonderful white sand beaches. Wood floors, carport, ceiling fans, huge deck, centrally located. $1,495/month, annual. 941-713-6743.

WANTED ANNUAL RENTAL: Holmes Beach area, ground-level, 2BR/2BA (one walk-in). 941-778-4246.

HOLMES BEACH: BEAUTIFUL Westbay Point and Moorings, 2BR/2BA condo. Gorgeous bay views, Wi-Fi, TV, washer, dryer. Community pool, hot tub, tennis. March $4,000, April-October $3,000/month. No pets, pickups, smoking. 207-944-6097.

REAL ESTATE

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

OWNER SELLING 2BR/2BA condo. Perico Bay Club, water views. $245,000. Email for photos, tomflynn59@gmail.com.

FOR SALE BY owner. Perfect little 2BR/2BA duplex in Seaside Gardens. Completely renovated. 740 sf under air conditioning. Large lanai, one-car garage. Asking $349,900. Must see. Call 941-778-7111. Will cooperate with selling realtors. 405 63rd Street, Holmes Beach.

FOR SALE: ANNA Maria, west of Gulf Drive. 2BR/2BA, pool. Great rental history. 815 341-6732.

DARLING NORTHWEST BRADENTON home: 307 55th St. W.. Near shopping, dining, beaches. $199,500. Call 941-795-5703.

DISCOUNT NOW: ISLAND waterfront home. 3BR/2BA, double garage, features vaulted ceiling, heated pool and spa, boat lift and dock. Now $729,000 plus $15,000 discount for a 30-day closing. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE home. Handyman special. $29,000 or best offer. Ask for JB, 941-356-1456. Real Estate Mart.

BAYSHORE GARDENS HOME: 3BR/2BA, community pool and marina. Very affordable at $179,900. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

‘ISLAND NAN’ CAN find or sell your slice of paradise. Nan Manos, Keller-Williams Realty, 941-444-9891.