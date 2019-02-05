Anna Maria pier construction ‘jets’ forward

Tests are done and it’s time for driving real pilings for the Anna Maria City Pier.

Workers from i+iconSOUTHEAST completed driving test pilings in Tampa Bay Feb. 1 and began driving real pilings Feb. 2, according to Mayor Dan Murphy.

“They’ll probably have five or six pilings done by the end of today,” Murphy said Feb. 2 by phone.

According to pilebuck.com, contractors drive test pilings to get a feel for how much force must be used to penetrate the sediment below, how fast piles can be driven and how much pressure to use while pile jetting.

Water-jetting creates a hole by forcing water under the piling, displacing the sediment below.

Murphy said Icon would be using a mixture of drill and jet driving to install the piles. While jetting is faster and more cost effective, driving piles can result in more stability.

“It the weather is smooth, the bay isn’t choppy and they don’t run into any technical complications, it looks like they’ll be able to drive about seven pilings a day,” Murphy said.

More than 200 pilings will be used for the new pier, according to Murphy.

The city’s $3,332,837 contract with Icon requires the contractor, with good weather, to complete the construction of the pier walkway and T-end by Aug. 26, or pay a $975 penalty for each subsequent workday.

— Ryan Paice