Free karate classes offered

The Center of Anna Maria Island will offer free Karate classes for new students in March.

Registration is required by March 1.

The karate program is designed for all ages and skill levels, with classes led by Omar Schwanzer taking place Mondays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.

Regular fees will begin April 1. The costs per month will be $85 for members, $99 for nonmembers, $165 for family members and $179 for family nonmembers.

The center is at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

For more information, go online to centerami.org or call the center at 941-778-1908.