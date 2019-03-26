DOT, Longboat Key plan roundabout south of BB-LBK bridge

“I don’t want you to fall out of your chair,” Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie said as if he was about to deliver a whopper.

Then, to other Anna Maria Island officials, he relayed the news that the town of Longboat Key and the Florida Department of Transportation are at work to install a roundabout on the north end of the key.

“And it’s for the same reasons we have our roundabout,” said Chappie, referring to the roundabout at Gulf Drive and Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach.

“The roundabout has done everything we wanted and more than we’d hoped to accommodate traffic flow and for public safety,” he told The Islander.

The Longboat Key development amused Chappie because Bradenton Beach’s roundabout at Bridge Street and Gulf Drive has been maligned and derided by some officials from Longboat Key and some north-end residents.

Last year, Longboat Key Mayor George Spoll, who called Bradenton Beach’s roundabout “intolerable” and an “abomination,” also encouraged its removal.

And, in public comment submitted for the ongoing Barrier Islands Traffic Study, Longboat Key residents complained the Bridge Street-Gulf Drive roundabout contributes to congestion on the state road rather than alleviates traffic tie-ups.

Chappie, however, said the roundabout remedied safety concerns at an intersection previously controlled with stop signs.

“It was a huge safety concern with pedestrians trying to cross there, a lot of people going to the Moose (lodge), a lot of people going to sunset,” the mayor said. “As I recall, there were a couple of pedestrians that were hit. …We needed to have a safer access and exit to the commercial area.”

“The roundabout really helps keep the commercial district viable,” Chappie added.

And, he said, he was glad to learn about Longboat’s plans.

Longboat Key public works director Isaac Brownman said the roundabout developed from the town’s master plan for Gulf of Mexico Drive and conversations about pedestrian safety at the Broadway Street-Gulf of Mexico Drive intersection, where people cross in fast-moving traffic to reach the Gulf beach.

“The FDOT is in favor of the project, and it is consistent with the Barrier Islands Traffic Study in progress,” he said.

The roundabout would slow traffic to allow safer pedestrian crossings, provide more convenient left-turns from Broadway onto Gulf of Mexico Drive and create a gateway to Longboat Key, according to Brownman.

He said the town budgeted $150,000 in fiscal 2018-19 to begin the design, but before that work can begin the DOT has indicated a project development and environmental analysis must be completed. Such a review is needed to identify any impact a roundabout would have on the environment, as well as to qualify for state or federal construction funds.

Town officials have asked DOT officials to revisit the need for a PD&E study “so we can proceed directly to design,” according to the director.

Funding for construction — estimated at more than $2 million — is not budgeted, said Brownman, adding that discussion about placing the project in the DOT’s five-year capital improvement program are ongoing.

A second roundabout on Longboat Key could be built at Gulf of Mexico Drive and Longboat Club Road, where there is a traffic light and a shopping center that includes a Publix Super Market.

The BITS calls for additional roundabouts in Holmes Beach, including on Manatee Avenue at Gulf Drive; where Palm/Marina drives merge at Key Royale Drive/66th Street; and where Gulf Drives intersects with Marina Drive in downtown Holmes Beach.

Another roundabout at Manatee Avenue-East Bay Drive is tied to the future plans for the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

“There are a couple of things we’re kicking around,” said Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth.

Round up on the roundabout

Do you know the difference between a roundabout and a traffic circle?

A traffic circle is much larger than a roundabout and often has stop signs or signals within the circular intersection, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s factsheet on roundabouts.

Also, vehicles typically must yield before entering a roundabout, which operates at relatively low speeds — 25 mph or less.

Most roundabouts restrict pedestrians from entering the central island while some traffic circles allow pedestrians to cross within the central island.

How does a motorist drive in a single-lane roundabout?

The DOT says a motorist should reduce speed to 10-15 mph when approaching a roundabout and be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians. The motorist should look left for oncoming traffic, yield to vehicles already in the roundabout, wait for a gap and enter.

Should motorists stop inside a roundabout to let another motorist enter?

No, motorists should slow down so the safe gap becomes more obvious to the driver wanting to enter the roundabout. Motorists should not stop after crossing the yield line.

How are pedestrians accommodated?

Pedestrians should use marked crosswalks.

— Lisa Neff