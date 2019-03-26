Finders keepers: Islander offers gold egg for treasure hunt

By Joe Konyou

Islander Reporter

Flor Winebrenner is going to lay a golden egg.

Then she’ll wait and watch for someone with a keen eye to find the prize.

“The egg is worth about $12,000,” said Winebrenner, who moved to Anna Maria in September 2018 from her farm outside Carbondale, Illinois. “Whoever finds the egg gets to keep the egg.”

In Illinois, Winebrenner managed her family’s farm. After selling the 6,000-acre property to the state to expand Southern Illinois University’s agricultural education program, the retiree had quite the nest egg.

“I’m fortunate and I want to share the wealth,” she told The Islander in an exclusive interview March 21. “The property was in my family for so many years — more than a hundred years. And we did well.”

Winebrenner decided to put some money into a farm assistance program back in Illinois, invest in a cottage near Anna Maria’s Bayfront Park and share some of her hard-earned fortune.

Early April 1, she plans to hide the golden egg in Bayfront Park while she’s taking her regular morning walk.

“I had the egg made years ago,” she said. “I know, it was an eccentric thing to do but my husband and I always loved the message of the Aesop fable.”

Winebrenner’s favorite tale was “The Goose and the Golden Egg,” not “Jack and the Beanstalk,” which also features a goose that lays golden eggs.

In the Aesop fable, a countryman possesses a goose that daily laid a glittering golden egg that he sold on trips to the market. But the man grew greedy and impatient and decided he wanted more than a golden egg each day.

“You know what happened,” Winebrenner said. “He got the idea to kill the goose, cut it open and collect a bunch of golden eggs at once. Instead, he had a dead goose and no more eggs.”

She commissioned a Carbondale blacksmith to create the golden egg to remind her to appreciate her wealth and feel compassion for the animals kept on her farm.

“I’ve lived the message,” Winebrenner said. “Now it is time to pass on the golden egg, with a caution not to be the kind to kill the goose that lays them.

“And also time to say, ‘Happy April Fool’s Day.’”

Editor’s note: Joe Konyou is a pseudonym for Islander editor Lisa Neff. She and the rest of the staff at the newspaper wish you a foolish April 1.