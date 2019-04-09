Obituaries – 04-10-2019

Vivian G. Nystrom

Vivian G. Nystrom, 95, died April 3. She was born to John and Eva Arbanas in Chicago.

She attended elementary and high school in Chicago and was later employed at the City Service Company in the city.

In 1944, she met Roy Nystrom while he was in the U.S. Navy. They were married in 1947 and moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and later to Crystal Lake, Illinois, where he was a teacher.

As their children got older, Mrs. Nystrom went on to work at Harvey Hamper Co., where she appreciated the flexibility they offered her with summers off. When her husband retired, the couple moved to Holmes Beach but spent their summers in Hayward, Wisconsin.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s athletic and school events. She was creative and enjoyed going to art shows and crafting holiday decorations. She was a talented seamstress, and her creations included holiday dresses, prom gowns and two daughters’ wedding gowns.

Mrs. Nystrom loved tennis — as a spectator and a player. And she loved the water, whether she was in it swimming or sitting on the deck and watching the activities of others on the Lac Court Oreilles in Wisconsin.

She was an active member of the Home Arts Guild and the PEO. She loved to play cards and never turned down a card game. She taught many games to her children and grandchildren, but bridge was her real passion.

She was an icon on Anna Maria Island, where she grew the bridge club at Roser Memorial Community Church from just a couple of tables to full capacity.

She enjoyed regularly attending and worshiping with her friends and pastor Jerry Jeter at RiverLife Church in Bradenton.

The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Oaks (Discovery Commons) of Bradenton for their care, along with Tidewell Hospice.

A celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Riverlife Church, 1012 57th St. E., Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made online to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

She is survived by her children Ronniece and husband Jim Brady, Linnea and husband Scott Minter, Roy Jr. and wife Gwen, Noreen and husband Daryl Williams; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Ronald Arbanas.

Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Peduzzi

​Jacqueline “Jackie” Peduzzi, 79, of Bradenton, died March 28.

​She was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Yonkers, New York, and came to live on Anna Maria Island in 1962.

​She followed her parents, Peter and Lucille Pirrone, to the area, where they owned and operated the Harbor Lights Motel. The motel had 35 efficiency rooms on Gulf to Bay property in Bradenton Beach. The property was sold in 1984 and is now the Silver Surf.

​She and husband Anthony “Tony” were married 37 years.

​She was a devoted mother and raised four lovely children. She loved all her family and aspired to always bring them together for family celebrations.

​They were past members of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Holmes Beach and St Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. They volunteered spiritual time with Cursillo Movement.

​The couple operated a window tinting company, SolarGuardian, for almost 20 years.

​Mrs. Peduzzi was active with her social sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, and served as past president. She also volunteered with Solve House.

​Her hobbies included dancing, home decor, sewing, art collecting and clay sculpting and pottery making.

​She was a past member of the Longboat Key Art Center and won many contests with her ceramic work.

​And she loved pets, especially dogs.

​A visitation will be held at 2 p.m., with a service following at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in Bradenton. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or the Bishop Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made online to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

​Mrs. Peduzzi is survived by her daughters, Laura and Lisa, of Bradenton; sons Peter and Paul, of Bradenton; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.