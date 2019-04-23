Sex offender registers  address on Perico Island

A 31-year-old male sex offender registered a temporary address in the 1200 block of Spoonbill Landings Circle on Perico Island.

Convicted of child pornography in September 2017 in Caroline, Maryland, the offender reported the address to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to an April 17 email from the agency.

The FDLE registry shows other sex offenders in the area as of April 19:

A 57-year-old male offender in the 4200 block of the 129th Street West in Cortez.

A 54-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in Anna Maria.

A 60-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Bradenton Beach.

Sex offenders must register permanent and temporary addresses as well as transient locations unless otherwise ordered by a court.