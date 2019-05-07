Lift drops from second floor, injures two at Moose Lodge

The elevator dropped from the upper level at the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge with two men inside — a fall one man described as “very horrific.”

Cousins Steven Kaebanuk of Michigan and Peter Kaebanuk of Minnesota “were hospitalized and surgery was required” as a result of the elevator fall at about 2 p.m. April 27, Steven Kaebanuk said May 1.

The men were transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton by Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and released from the hospital as of May 1.

Richard Lowes of Ruskin witnessed the incident.

In line to ride the lift to the second-floor outdoor sundeck, Lowes said two men “got in front of he and his wife and that averted tragedy for us.”

“It started going up, moving slowly and when it was almost to the top, I heard a buzzer and then it crashed to the ground” about 20 feet, he said.

Lowes said he called 911 and told Moose staff.

Office manager Debbie Snook said she was working at the time of the crash.

Snook said she didn’t know how it happened, adding the chair lift is compliant with U.S. American with Disabilities Act and up-to-date on inspections.

The incident is being investigated by the Moose’s insurance company, Snook said.