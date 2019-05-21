Parrish man’s DUI case  ends in house arrest

A Parrish man was sentenced to house arrest for driving under the influence in Anna Maria.

Ryan Whaley, 45, served 30 days with a court-monitored curfew after pleading no contest March 5 to DUI after prior convictions.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Mark Singer also sentenced Whaley to 12 months probation, requiring his attendance at an advanced DUI course and a victim presentation. The judge also ordered Whaley’s driver’s license suspended for a year with a business permit, impounded his vehicle for 10 days and required Whaley to install an alcohol-triggered ignition device in the vehicle.

Whaley was arrested by Manatee County sheriff’s deputies June 29, 2018, after he ran a stop sign at Pine Avenue and South Bay Boulevard and eventually stopped at Galati Marina, 900 S. Bay Blvd.

MCSO ticketed him for several traffic violations, including speeding, open container and failing to slow for emergency vehicles. The traffic cases were closed with the disposition of the DUI.

Whaley was originally assessed $4,360 in court costs and fines and $1,881 was paid May 14, according to court records.