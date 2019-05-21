Treasure Island woman gets probation for DUI

A woman arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach after losing her way was sentenced to 12 months probation in the 12th Circuit Court.

Sarah Williams Nagel, 49, of Treasure Island, pleaded no contest in April to counts of driving under the influence after prior conviction and driving on a suspended license.

Judge Mark Singer found Williams Nagel guilty on both counts and sentenced her to attend DUI school and a victim impact program, to perform 100 hours of public service and 41 days in a treatment facility. She also must have an alcohol-detection ignition device installed in her vehicle.

The judge allowed Williams Nagel options to report by mail and an early end to probation after 11 months if she met the conditions in his order.

Williams Nagel was arrested in June 2018 after a Holmes Beach police officer saw her swerve off Gulf Drive near the Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called in for the DUI investigation.

Tickets issued for running a stop sign, failing to stay in a lane and driving on a sidewalk were consolidated into the DUI/suspended license case.

She was assessed $2,266 in court costs and fines, according to court records.