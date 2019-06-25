Governor vetoes $2 million Bradenton Beach Gulf Drive project

Not all municipal funding requests make it to the state’s final budget.

Even fewer make it past the governor’s desk.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $90.9 billion budget June 21, including funding for two of three Bradenton Beach appropriation bills filed for the state’s 2019-20 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

DeSantis approved the city’s requests for $500,000 to fund seagrass mitigation and $2,694,248 for a flood prevention program, sending $3,194,248 in total from Tallahassee to Bradenton Beach.

However, the governor line-item vetoed the city’s request for $2,000,000 to improve Gulf Drive for multimodal use, specifically to improve bike and pedestrian routes along Gulf Drive.

The local request for money from the state transportation fund, submitted by the city in March, stated, “The project will implement sustainable alternative transportation modes that will reduce the need for motorized vehicles and provide safer transportation alternatives which will reduce emissions and pollutant loadings to Sarasota Bay. Measures will be installed along SR 789 (Gulf Drive) and the main bike/pedestrian routes providing a connection to the water taxi hub and main commercial area in Bradenton Beach.”

The city requested the money for surveys, design, bidding, permitting and construction.

The Legislature passed HB 4969, introduced by state Rep. Will Robinson, and SB 2500 to include the project in the 2019-20 budget sent to DeSantis, who axed more than $131 million from the budget.

In his transmittal letter for the budget, DeSantis said the state must prepare for economic declines and build reserves to higher levels.

“I also recognize that there are certain projects in the budget that government simply should not do, projects that are not a state responsibility and should be handled at the local or federal level, projects that did not follow established statutory review processes and projects for which sufficient funding wasn’t appropriated to support the intended effort.”

Nevertheless, Commissioner Jake Spooner was thankful for what DeSantis approved.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved, our city attorney Ricinda Perry, city engineer Lynn Burnett, Florida Rep. Will Robinson and Sen. Bill Galvano for getting this past the finish line,” Spooner wrote in a June 21 text message to The Islander. “This is going to make a huge difference to the time frame of our stormwater improvements and save our taxpayers a great amount of money.”

Spooner also said he was satisfied with the approval of the city’s seagrass mitigation appropriation bill, which will let the city reopen the channel south of Bridge Street to the North Coquina Boat Ramp.

“Boating is very important to Floridians for both enjoyment and the economy, and channels are crucial for access,” Spooner said.

Other city officials were not reached as of Islander press time.