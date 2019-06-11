Locals win bid to build AM pier restaurant, bait shop

A local builder hooked a big job.

The contractor to build the amenities at the Anna Maria City Pier is decided — Mason Martin LLC, locally owned by Frank Agnelli and Jake Martin.

With the pier contractor moving closer to completion of the walkway and T-end, commissioners gathered June 6 for an emergency meeting called by the mayor to review four bids to construct the restaurant, bait shop and restrooms.

Mason Martin submitted the low bid of $1,041,101 and a 180-day completion time and won the commission’s vote.

Agnelli said he was happy with the outcome and looks forward to working out the details and getting started.

“We should be able to get that thing knocked out pretty quick,” he said.

The competing bids were:

Burke Construction Group bid $1,609,389, with a proposed 200-day completion time.

D.L. Porter Construction bid $1,486,460, 180-day completion time.

Jon F. Swift Construction bid $1,688,250, 120-day completion time.

Murphy had advised commissioners that their selection should be selected based on three elements. First, the commission should consider the lowest bid.

Second, the commission should determine if the bidder is responsible and able to complete the job. Then the commission should consider whether awarding the contract to the bidder is in the city’s best interests.

Murphy described best interests as being able to start quickly, complete the project and have a vested interest in the work.

Based on the considerations, the mayor requested authorization to negotiate a contract with Mason Martin, which has its office in Holmes Beach.

During the old pier’s demolition in 2018, Agnelli donated his crew to remove the engraved wooden planks and he’s been storing the planks for the city.

Agnelli’s partner in Mason Martin is Jake Martin, a developer/property owner in the city.

Mason Martin listed 11 subcontractors in its bid, including Christies Plumbing Sewer Service in Holmes Beach.

Other subcontractors include United Electric, Lovera Enterprises, West Coast Siding, Bringman Roofing and Kyle Kleppinger Construction, all in Bradenton, and also Specialty Air Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Service.

All Glass and Windows and Wentzel’s Heating, Air Conditioning, Insulation, and Electrical, both based in Sarasota, were listed, as well as Suburban Propane with an office in Sarasota.

Also listed, Builders First Source, a national supplier with a Bradenton distribution center.

Commissioner Doug Copeland made the motion for the mayor to negotiate a contract with Mason Martin.

The vote was 5-0.

The new pier, which will replace a wooden pier destroyed by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, is expected to cost $5,5 million, including demolition and construction expenses. The original pier, built in 1911, supported tourism — steamships and ferries arriving from Tampa with day visitors.

To date, for funding, the city of Anna Maria has received $750,000 in state historical grants. Also, FEMA paid $1.37 million towards the pier. Through the Manatee County Tourist Development Council budget, $1.5 million funded construction. And another $330,000 was committed from the county beach concession fund, according to The Islander archives. The city also sought $285,000 in the 2019-20 state budget, which is before the governor.

The meeting lasted slightly more than six minutes and, at the conclusion, Copeland asked that everyone do one more thing.

Because June 6 was the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Copeland asked commissioners to remember those who served in the Allies’ invasion of Western Europe in World War II.

Ongoing at the Pier

Also the week of June 3, i+iconSOUTHEAST loaded supplies and materials from the parking lot at Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach onto a barge.

The contractor is installing the concrete deck for the T-end of the pier. The concrete, which will be covered by wood, is for added support.

i+iconSOUTHEAST is expected to complete its work on the pier by the end of August or early September.