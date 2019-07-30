AM commissioner bows out of race

One Anna Maria city commissioner is out of the running.

Facing a campaign for another term on the Nov. 5 ballot, Commissioner Doug Copeland announced at the July 25 city meeting that he would not seek re-election.

“At this time I would like to announce that I will not be seeking re-election and would like to encourage some of our very talented citizens to seek that seat,” Copeland said during his turn for comments at the city meeting.

Commission Chair Brian Seymour called the announcement a “bombshell.”

He and Commissioner Carol Carter thanked Copeland for his service to the community. Copeland previously served many years as a volunteer member of the city planning board.

Seymour added, “He’s served the city so well for so many years.”

Copeland’s decision comes less than a month before candidate qualifying begins in the city.

Prospective candidates have Aug. 19-30 to provide the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office with a candidate oath, a statement of candidate or party, financial disclosure forms, as well as the qualifying fee or certification of petition.

Seats held by Commissioners Dale Woodland and Carter also are up for re-election.

Woodland said in a July 26 interview with The Islander that he will seek re-election and has begun the steps to qualify.

Carter wrote in a July 26 text to The Islander that she also will seek another term.

Commissioners serve two-year terms and receive a $4,800 annual stipend.