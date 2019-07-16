Bortie Too nests again

A screenshot taken July 14 shows Bortie Too, a female loggerhead, returning to shore overnight July 13 to nest on the beach near 66th Street, behind the Mainsail Beach Inn in Holmes Beach. The sea turtle has been wearing a satellite tracking device since June 21, when it was tagged by Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring and the Sea Turtle Conservancy as part of the Tour de Turtles marathon for research, after nesting on Cortez Beach in Bradenton Beach.

To track Bortie Too, visit conserveturtles.org/trackingmap/?id=226