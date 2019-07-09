HBPD arrests speeder for DUI

Authorities say a driver in a black Volkswagen spun out of a Holmes Beach bar, sped south on Gulf Drive and nearly struck another vehicle head-on in Bradenton Beach.

The driver, Erika Chetlain, 31, of Bradenton, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. June 19 for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to a blood-alcohol test.

According to an HBPD report, Officer Alan DeSantis observed the Volkswagen fishtail from the parking lot of the Anchor Inn, 3007 Gulf Drive, and followed the vehicle. He clocked the vehicle at 46 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Near the S-curve at 22nd Street in Bradenton Beach, DeSantis reported the Volkswagen crossed the center lines into oncoming traffic and caused the driver of a northbound vehicle to swerve to avoid a crash.

The officer activated his emergency lights and stopped the motorist at 17th Street North in Bradenton Beach.

DeSantis then called HBPD Officer Alexander Hurt to perform a DUI investigation while Bradenton Beach Police Officer John Tsakiri assisted with traffic control.

As he interviewed Chetlain, Hurt noted signs of impairment and asked if she would take a field sobriety test.

Chetlain agreed to the test but told Hurt she had a bad knee and other medical problems. So the officer requested she perform a modified test, which she did, according to the report.

Hurt then called on emergency medical services, who cleared Chetlain for testing at the scene.

Meanwhile, DeSantis inventoried items in the vehicle, which included numerous empty cans and bottles of alcohol.

After the roadside test, Hurt took Chetlain to the HBPD station, where she refused to submit to a blood-alcohol breath test, and then to Manatee Memorial Hospital in

Bradenton due to her “high state of intoxication.” She refused treatment at the hospital, according to the report.

From there, Chetlain was transported to the Manatee County jail. She posted $620 bond and was released.

Chetlain entered a not-guilty plea July 2 in 12th Circuit Court through attorney Brett McIntosh.

Her next court date is at 8:25 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave., W., Bradenton.