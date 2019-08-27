Labor Day brings closings

Labor Day will be observed Monday, Sept. 2.

Most government offices will be closed, including city halls in Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach.

The fare-free island trolley and the Beach Express will operate Sept. 2, but Manatee County Area Transit will not operate other fixed-route services or the Handy Bus service on Monday.

Residential trash or recycling pickups regularly scheduled for Mondays will be Tuesdays, and collection services may be pushed back through the week.

Manatee County parks, preserves and beaches will be open to the public.