Bradenton Beach commission approves Bridge Street developer’s residential plan

Third time’s a charm for the Hynds Group’s planned major development for property at 119 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach.

Bradenton Beach city commissioners voted 3-0 Sept. 5 to approve the addition of three residential units on the third floor of the property after two continuations of the quasi-judicial hearing. Hynds Group owner Michael Hynds has said the residential units would be used as vacation rentals.

Vice Mayor Jake Spooner recused himself from the vote because he owns several businesses adjacent to the property.

Commissioner Randy White was absent with excuse.

Plans for the development originally included the addition of four multifamily dwellings to the building, which already contains eight retail units, but the property couldn’t accommodate the required parking spaces.

To meet the code for parking, Hynds reduced the number of residential units to three and the number of retail units to six. He said he already had begun combining previously separated retail spaces into larger units.

“We looked at different alternative ways to alleviate parking with shuttles and stuff, but none of it was working,” Hynds told commissioners.

Multifamily residencies require two parking spaces per unit, as well as a 10% addition, so Hynds’ three planned units required seven parking spaces.

City planner Alan Garrett said the property, counting a parking spot for each of the six retail units, has 13 parking spaces, which complies with the city’s land development code.

Hynds’ latest plans also extend three parallel parking spaces to the required 23-foot-length and adds a sprinkler system above the dumpster area under the building. Plans also include a draft for construction staging, but Hynds said he would need to continue working with the city to establish a final staging plan.

“Hopefully this shows our commitment to make this work with the city,” he said.

Hynds also provided plans for a sidewalk with planters on the Third Street side of the property, but city attorney Ricinda Perry said the planter maintenance needs to be more detailed.

The motion to approve Hynds’ development, made by Commissioner Ralph Cole and seconded by Commissioner Marilyn Maro, includes stipulations that the Hynds Group maintain the planters and the building cannot be taller than the 29-foot-height limit established in the land development code.

Bradenton Beach resident Mary Bell told commissioners during public comment that she supports the development now because of the reduction in units. She spoke in opposition during previous meetings.

“It really is heartening to see this proposal,” Bell said. “I think it really respects the city’s requirements.”

Bell’s husband David, an appointed member of the city’s community redevelopment agency, also said he supported the development after previously opposing it.

“It’s a good solution,” added Barbara Baker, president of the nearby Old Bridge Village Condominium Association. “Thank you very much.”