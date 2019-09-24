Hearing on BB-KORN ballot rescheduled

Some things require all hands on deck.

Bradenton Beach city attorney Ricinda Perry told city commissioners at their Sept. 19 meeting that a hearing to discuss four ballot questions petitioned to make changes to the city charter had been rescheduled in order for her to attend.

The three-hour hearing before Judge Edward Nicholas of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, which was scheduled for Sept. 20, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to accommodate Perry’s request.

The Keep Our Residential Neighborhood ballot questions — approved by a petition of electors — failed to make it through scrutiny by the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office for the Nov. 5 municipal election ballot. The SOE said the ballot language did not comply with state law.

Judge Lon Arend of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court made it the city’s responsibility to determine the language conformed to state law in his final judgment, but Perry said she refused to alter the language because KORN attorney Robert Hendrickson had advised against changing any wording.

Hendrickson filed a second motion to enforce Arend’s final judgment Aug. 27, claiming the initiatives’ language doesn’t meet state law because the city added a ballot summary to the original text that exceeded the word limit and, also, that it showed the ballot title as the ballot question.

Perry said she filed a motion of continuance for the hearing so she could attend and defend her legal interpretations.

She has previously said that, if the hearing results in the city having to redraft the language of the initiatives to meet Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office requirements, the city could hold a special election on the amendments or wait for the November 2020 general election.