Traffic study, solutions wend through agencies, island cities

The wheels of traffic move slowly on Anna Maria Island.

So do the wheels of transportation projects.

It’s all part of a journey through a twisted path of agencies and their acronyms.

The Island Transportation Planning Organization completed the latest leg Nov. 4 when it named six projects for possible state funding.

Those six projects came from a list of 76 recommendations the Florida Department of Transportation unveiled Sept. 27 in the final phase of the three-part Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study.

The DOT next will present the study to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization on Nov. 18.

The MPO, in turn, will publicly review the BITS project priorities Jan. 27, 2020, and submit a final list to the DOT March 15.

But once the DOT adopts the recommendations, it’s still a long road ahead.

The top two projects on the ITPO priority list won’t be completed for at least 8-10 years.

This latest journey started in early 2017, when the DOT launched BITS at the request of the MPO, a 17-member board of elected officials and a professional planning staff.

Phase 1 of the $675,000 BITS examined prior studies, and Phase 2 listed potential improvements and recommendations.

The third part listed recommendations ranging from new megabridges to alternative modes of transportation to better sidewalks and improved signage.

The top two items on the ITPO list are the replacements of the Anna Maria Island and Cortez bridges.

The size of the replacement span for the Cortez Bridge has been a point of contention between the ITPO and the three AMI cities on one side and the DOT on the other.

The DOT announced Oct. 10 it will replace the 62-year-old Cortez drawbridge with a 65-foot-clearance fixed span. Opponents say such a bridge would destroy the character of the historic fishing village of Cortez and the ambiance of Bradenton Beach.

The ITPO and the AMI cities have passed resolutions against the megabridge.

John Chappie, chair of the ITPO and mayor of Bradenton Beach, said Nov. 8 the organization’s priority list will stipulate that the replacement Cortez Bridge must be midsized, not the high-clearance span.

“I’m happy with the priorities with the exception of the big bridge,” Chappie told The Islander.

Other projects on the ITPO list are:

Drainage improvements in Bradenton Beach on Gulf Drive from Ninth Street North to the Avenue C intersection with Gulf Drive.

Complete street improvements in Bradenton Beach from the Longboat Pass Bridge to the northern city limits.

A right turn lane extension from East Bay Drive to Manatee Avenue in Holmes Beach.

Establishing multimodal capacity from 27th Street North to the Palm Drive/Gulf Drive intersection in Holmes Beach.

DOT engineer Nathan Kautz, who has been presenting BITS to local governments and agencies since its release, said the plan aims to reduce the number of vehicles on AMI and Longboat Key.

“We deal with people rather than cars, specifically, how we can move people a lot easier,” he said.

The ITPO was created to provide representation of the three island cities on the MPO, where the cities share one seat. The island mayors constitute the ITPO and rotate in the seat on the MPO. Chappie is the current seated representative on the MPO board.