County: Gunshots near Perico Preserve likely legal

Complaints of gunshots, about 5-7 a.m. and from the direction of Robinson and Perico preserves, left at least one resident surprised that hunting was taking place so close to protected preserves.

“About five minutes before sunrise, you can hear the guns kicking off, especially on weekends,” said Melissa Williams, who recently moved from Holmes Beach to Perico Island. “I know they hunt from the water and shoot toward the shoreline.”

Williams was unaware that duck hunting took place in the vicinity. “I thought they were out on the lakes, such as Lake Manatee or Lake Okeechobee,” she said.

Michael Elswick is the division manager of the natural resources division, Manatee County Parks & Natural Resources Department. He leads the team that manages the county preserves.

“We are monitoring the situation in the preserves and are fairly confident that we have had no hunting activity taking place within the preserves. That activity is prohibited by county code,” wrote Elswick in a Dec. 11 email to The Islander.

Hunting activity is consistently taking place on Perico Bayou, Tampa Bay, Spoonbill Bay, Terra Ceia Bay and other publicly accessible waterways, often in proximity to homes and preserve lands, Elswick wrote. “Hunting will continue to be legally prohibited within county parks and preserves (except Duette) by park ordinance.”

Elswick and his staff are having trouble getting across to the public the distinction between preserves and parks versus waters of the state and sovereign submerged land.

“Some of the reporting over the last year or so has perhaps inadvertently served to obfuscate this distinction,” he wrote.

Currently, Elswick and his staff are seeking county administrator guidance on how to proceed.

“Preliminary research on what — if any — legal recourse municipalities may have to address, limit or regulate this activity indicates very limited options,” Elswick wrote. “The state has vacated the field for local regulation of hunting.”

One option may be the creation of a bird sanctuary or restricted hunting area.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a bird sanctuary is typically used where there is a concern for imperiled wildlife, whereas the restricted hunting area designation is used where public safety concerns are predominant.

The FWC’s cursory review of aerial photography of the areas around Perico and Robinson preserves did not appear to be similar to previously approved zones, Elswick said. Therefore, the commission would be unlikely to recommend these areas for adoption as bird sanctuaries or restricted hunting zones without specific compelling evidence of either a threat to non-target wildlife or public safety.

“At this time, parks and natural resources staff do not have any evidence of close calls where non-hunters have been close to the line of fire, birdshot raining down within the parks or on nearby private property, non-target species harm, etc., though we will remain vigilant for signs that these types of things may be occurring,” wrote Elswick. “If violations of the law are witnessed, law enforcement should be contacted immediately.”