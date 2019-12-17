Deputies make arrests for auto theft, possession

A Holmes Beach man was arrested Dec. 12 for auto theft after a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy saw him driving a vehicle in the 300 block of Cortez Road.

The vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup with U-Haul markings, was reported stolen Dec. 7.

The driver, Kevin Remsnyder, 37, was charged with auto theft.

One passenger, Mary Yarbrough, 24, of Sarasota, was allegedly in possession of drugs, according to a law enforcement report.

Yarbrough was asked for identification and said she did not have any.

Deputies searched her purse and reported finding a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, four pills and a plastic bag with white powder that tested positive as methamphetamine. The pills were identified as amphetamines.

Yarbrough was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Her bond was set at $1,500 and she was given a court date of Jan. 3.

Remsynder’s bond was set at $1,500 and he was given a court appearance date of Jan. 3.

A third person in the vehicle was not charged.

The initial MCSO report did not indicate where the vehicle was stolen from.