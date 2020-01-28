New park open for pups, peeps

Bailey, a golden retriever, makes a splash Jan. 25 while drinking from a “hydrant” water fountain, new to the improved dog park in Holmes Beach. The park officially opened Saturday morning with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Allen
Officials cut the leash, er, ribbon
Carol Soustek, left, Holmes Beach commissioner, Eran Wasserman, director of development services, Carol Whitmore, Manatee County commissioner, Holmes Beach Commissioner Terry Schaefer, Mayor Judy Titsworth and Holmes Beach Commissioners Jim Kihm and Kim Rash with his pup, cut the ribbon Jan. 25 on the new city dog park between 59th and 63rd streets and Flotilla Drive in Holmes Beach.
Jack Elka’s drone-mounted camera views capture the expanse of the new dog park at the recreational field in Holmes Beach.
Jack Elka’s drone-mounted camera views capture the expanse of the new dog park at the recreational field in Holmes Beach.
Jack Elka’s drone-mounted camera views capture the expanse of the new dog park at the recreational field in Holmes Beach.
Plenty of dogs attended the opening of the new park Jan. 25 for a run and some fun during the ribbon-cutting festivities for the $50,000 large dog park on the multiuse field — at the site of the former Birdie Tebbetts baseball diamond — adjacent to Holmes Beach City Hall, 5801 Marina Drive. Also attending, vendors, including Manatee County Animal Services, Animal Network and a pet rescue group, Running Rover pet-sitting service, Three Dog Bakery with treats for the pups and Painting with a Twist. Poppo’s Taqueria of Anna Maria provided free breakfast burritos to the “peeps” at the event.
Pup treats
Bazooka, a 5-year-old eski-poodle, accepts a treat Jan. 25 from Liz Naughton, manager of Three Dog Bakery, during the grand opening of the new dog park in the recreational complex between 59th Street, 63rd Street and Flotilla Drive in Holmes Beach, as owner Evelyn Taylor of Holmes
Beach looks on.