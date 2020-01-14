Parrish man arrested in Holmes Beach for possession, sale of marijuana

A Parrish man was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell following a traffic stop by a Holmes Beach police officer.

HBPD received a license plate reader hit on a suspended license for a vehicle being driven by Jailyn Stewart, 20. He was driving in the 5300 block of Gulf Drive at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 27.

A traffic stop was initiated and the patrol police reported a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

According to police, Stewart said he was in possession and handed the officer a jar containing marijuana.

Stewart and a passenger exited the car and police searched the vehicle, finding two large plastic bags filled with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale. They also found $763 in Stewart’s pocket.

Stewart was charged with possession of cannabis of more than 20 grams with intent to sell. HBPD said the marijuana field-tested positive for cannabis and weighed about .57 pounds.

Stewart’s bond was set at $1,500 and he was given a first appearance date of Jan. 24.

Stewart was also issued a citation for driving with a suspended license and his car was towed.

The passenger was not arrested.